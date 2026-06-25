American Restaurants Take Action After Soccer Fans Refuse to Follow the Tipping Culture During FIFA World Cup

The World Cup has brought around 1.24 million international visitors to the United States, and the 11 host cities are feeling the impact in every possible way. Roads are packed on matchdays, and security lines are long enough to test anyone’s patience. Fans are having the time of their lives, with even thunderstorms doing little to dampen their spirits. At the same time, many of the world’s best players have risen to the occasion with standout performances. But while all of that has been unfolding, a quieter issue has emerged inside restaurants, where an American habit is beginning to create a different kind of tension at the table.

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According to @Dexerto, “World Cup fans haven’t been tipping in the United States, and restaurants are fighting back.” And honestly, the confusion is not that surprising.

In many countries across Europe and Asia, tipping is either not expected or already included in the bill as a service charge, which can often be removed. As a result, many visitors assume the same system applies in the US. But in America, menu prices typically do not include service, and tipping is expected on top. For many tourists, that difference goes unnoticed, leading them to believe the payment is complete when they leave the table.

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Inside the US system, that missing chapter matters a lot. Servers can legally earn as little as $2.13 an hour, with tips making up the rest to reach at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25. That gap has pushed restaurants in World Cup host cities to change how they handle bills. Many are now adding automatic 20% gratuity, especially for larger groups and international customers, so there is no confusion at the end of a meal.

Teneshia Murray Butler, owner of the Atlanta-based T’s Brunch Bar, told Axios she raised the automatic gratuity from 18% to 20% during the tournament. “My servers are everything. They’re like the quarterback to the rest of the team,” she said. “Doing this makes the server see that I’m putting them first, … and I care about them and their money.”

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In New York, bartender Jessica Ordeñana described how quickly things can go wrong during busy match days. She recalled a large group of fans who came in during a match between Argentina and Algeria (in which Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick), ordered about $300 worth of food, and left only a small tip.

“They left like a $4 tip, and that was really, really disgusting. We depend on [tips], but unfortunately, we cannot depend on them, because of how low they are,” Ordeñana said.

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This is a small problem, but growing as the tournament continues. The World Cup is bringing people together in stadiums, but in reality, even a dinner bill can be a cultural conundrum. However, this is not the only challenge that Americans have been forced to deal with in this tournament.

US Host cities face a dual challenge of Drone seizures and storm disruptions during the World Cup

With the eyes of the world on the field, where the best in the world are putting up a show, authorities have their sights on the skies. Dozens of drones have been seized in Philadelphia since the tournament began, with more than 300 confiscated across host cities as authorities tighten airspace control around stadiums and fan zones.

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Since June 11, when the World Cup began, the FBI has confirmed 42 drone seizures in Philadelphia alone, and new FAA regulations prohibit all drone flights over a match, with serious fines and potential prosecution for those who break the law. During the event, even the smallest hobby drones are regarded as potential security threats and with the help of federal funds, local police use advanced detection systems to monitor and prevent unauthorised flights.

Fans are being advised to take these restrictions seriously because the FAA is not messing around. The agency has announced on its website that unauthorised drone flights can result in civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation and criminal fines of up to $100,000. The drone will not be returned, which may be the least of their worries, as offenders could also face criminal prosecution.

Another challenge has been the rain and thunderstorms. Normally, a bit of rain does not affect a soccer match too much. The players simply carry on. But when lightning enters the picture, it becomes a serious issue. In Philadelphia on June 22, France vs. Iraq was suspended for nearly two hours after 14 lightning strikes were detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. There were also concerns about waterlogging on parts of the pitch, with French captain Kylian Mbappé personally pointing out the affected areas to officials.

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Fan festivals in Philadelphia, Boston, and Houston also had to be cancelled or delayed because of storms. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal even had to cancel their training session in Palm Beach, FL, on 14th June because of a severe thunderstorm warning.

Overall, these issues have not marred the global spectacle too much. Every FIFA World Cup comes with its own set of challenges, some of which simply cannot be anticipated. Rain is unavoidable, and the tipping culture of a host country cannot just be paused because of an influx of visitors from around the world. What can be avoided, though, is flying drones.