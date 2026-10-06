Americans Face Major Broadcast Issue Ahead of Lionel Messi’s Final Match

Eduardo Galeano famously wrote that “there is nothing less empty than an empty stadium,” implying that a stadium echoes with the history and ghosts of every match it has hosted. That applies especially to the Estadio Ms Monumental, now that it will bear witness to Lionel Messi’s final match in an Argentina shirt. For fans who can make the monumental trip to Argentina, it will be a pilgrimage for the ages. For those unable to make the journey, it’ll be no less significant as they watch from wherever they can. For many American fans, however, there is a frustrating catch: they may not be able to watch it in English at all.

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Messi will make his final appearance for Argentina against Benin on Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The Argentine Football Association has aptly branded the occasion “El Último Tango” – The Last Tango – as the 39-year-old prepares to close a chapter that has lasted more than two decades. Yet across the United States, there is no major English-language broadcaster scheduled to carry the farewell.

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The issue was highlighted by sports media student Braylon Breeze, who pointed out on social media that the match is currently scheduled only on Spanish-language ViX and TUDN Radio for U.S. viewers. “Messi’s final match for Argentina against Benin tomorrow is only scheduled to air on Spanish-language subscription service ViX and TUDN Radio. One of the biggest moments in international football has no English-language coverage in the U.S. tomorrow night. A great shame.”

Breeze later added, “I was hopeful we would see ESPN+ or somewhere air the match at the least, but nope. We have nothing.” Breeze’s observation highlights a strange gap: Messi remains one of the biggest names in world soccer, especially after his arrival in MLS with Inter Miami, but his final Argentina appearance has not attracted an English-language rights deal from FOX, ESPN, NBC, CBS, or their streaming platforms.

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ViX, operated by TelevisaUnivision and available via Amazon Prime Video, remains the only U.S. option – and it is Spanish-language only.



But the occasion itself changes the equation. This is not an ordinary international friendly

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In Argentina, the night has been treated like a national celebration. TV Pública, TyC Sports and Telefe are carrying the match, while fans have packed the Monumental for what is expected to be an emotional goodbye.



Elsewhere, the coverage is scattered. While broadcasters worldwide secured rights – Premier Sports 2 in Great Britain, Movistar in Spain, beIN in Australia, L’Équipe Live in France, beIN Sports in Australia – the language issue has now become a major talking point when it comes to the coverage in the U.S.

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However, the midweek timing and the Benin opponent – not a World Cup or Copa América knockout – may have deterred English-language broadcasters. But the occasion itself changes the equation.

Lionel Messi’s emotional note after his final training session

Messi is expected to walk onto the Monumental pitch for the final time as an Argentina international in front of thousands of Argentine supporters. Members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families are also expected to attend, turning the friendly into something closer to a farewell ceremony.

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Messi announced his retirement after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain, cementing this match as his true farewell. He leaves with a World Cup, two Copa América titles, and an Olympic gold medal, along with Argentina records for goals and appearances.

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He also leaves behind a team that has spent years building its identity around him. Lionel Scaloni understands exactly what Argentina is losing. “Messi leaves behind something unequaled,” the coach said. “We have to keep playing, but the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. I’ve never seen anyone else convey what he does on a football field, and that is what we’re going to miss.”



Scaloni, though, remains confident Argentina can move forward. “The Argentine national team will endure. We will remain at a high level, I have no doubt about that.”

For Messi, the goodbye will also bring several familiar faces back together. Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolás Otamendi have joined the squad, while former Argentina internationals Ezequiel Lavezzi and Cristian “Kily” González were present during the team’s final preparations.

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Messi himself gave fans one last glimpse of the mood inside camp after Monday’s training session. He shared photographs of the squad and wrote a simple message that captured the emotion surrounding the occasion: “Special moments that I know I will miss.”

Argentina has already enjoyed convincing victories over Bolivia and Burkina Faso without Messi, offering Scaloni a glimpse of the future. Young talents such as Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono are beginning to step into bigger roles, while established stars including Emiliano Martínez, Enzo Fernández, and Lautaro Martínez remain part of the next generation.



But none of them can replace the significance of Messi’s final night.

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For American supporters, however, the biggest frustration may be that they have to navigate a Spanish-language streaming service just to see it. Last-minute broadcast deals can still happen, particularly if interest surges. For now, though, the situation is remarkably simple: one of the defining farewell moments in modern soccer has no scheduled English-language broadcast in the United States.



Messi has spent 21 years giving the world unforgettable nights in Argentina’s colors. For American fans who want to watch his last one, finding the right broadcast may be the first challenge.