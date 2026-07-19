Americans Help Scottish Guy Travel to New York to Not Miss Out on FIFA World Cup Final

For thousands of fans, the process of reaching the FIFA World Cup final has become nearly as dramatic as the game promises to be. Severe weather across the northeastern United States has thrown travel plans into disarray ahead of the Argentina and Spain final, and fans are left searching for solutions.

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Among these fans is Scottish content creator @shaunvlog_, and he explained the situation he’s facing in an X post.

“A LOT of people will miss tomorrow’s World Cup Final,” he wrote. “All flights in and out of NY airports cancelled today, including my 7 am from Nashville tomorrow morning. Gotta now hustle by car to make my flight home on Monday, or I’ll have to just stay.”

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After learning of the widespread flight cancellations that have affected his travel itinerary, he can become one of many fans who might be unable to make it to the finals. He joked that if things fell through, he might just have to extend his stay in the US.

But it’s not just the fans affected by the poor weather conditions. According to reports, Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates were delayed on their flight to New York. Originally, the squad was supposed to leave on July 16, but due to delays at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, they arrived late, giving them barely a day to practice before the final.

In Shaun’s case, however, several American fans have come forward to help his situation.

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American fans rally behind Scottish creator with alternative travel plans

Within minutes, supporters from all over the country began offering the Scotsman alternative solutions for travel. With the World Cup taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, many urged Shaun to avoid New York altogether in favor of Newark.

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One fan wrote, “Can you fly to NJ Newark instead since the Finals is in NJ anyway?”

Others suggested expanding the search even further, with several fans recommending nearby cities with rail connections. A comment read:

“It’s Smokey here…. But if you can, change your flight to Philly it’s just a train ride north a hour and a half, it’s central NJ.”

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Another such post read, “Bro – flight was cancelled out of NYC today. I’m sitting in Philly now (vis uber from LGA) hoping to get out tomorrow. Try to fly in early anywhere within 100 miles of NYC and make it happen!”

Many tried to convey the exact reasons for the delays, as well as how flights might not be the way to get to New Jersey. One such fan wrote:

“I think the flights were canceled because of flash flooding, not the smoke from Canada. They had some wicked thunderstorms and rain totals today.”

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Some suggested taking an alternate rail from even further south than Philadelphia. The fan recommended, “If all fails, DC to Newark on the Amtrak is pretty smooth as well.”