Americans Rally Behind Reporter Who Apologised for Joke on Bosnia and Herzegovina Ahead of USMNT Clash

An attempt to poke fun at the USMNT’s Round of 32 opponent quickly turned into a social media controversy. Reporter Abigail Velez apologized after acknowledging that her remarks about Bosnia and Herzegovina were in poor taste and did not reflect the spirit of the World Cup. But while many criticized her comments, others rushed to her defense, arguing she had done nothing wrong.

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Abigail Velez, a fill-in anchor for ABC7 in Los Angeles, filmed a news segment previewing the round of 32 clash between the USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The reporter boasted she doesn’t “know the first thing about Bosnia,” while also revealing she couldn’t point it out on a map and did not want to know more about it.

The comments were deemed ‘inappropriate’ as multiple users on social media were outraged by her supposed ignorance. Velez reacted to it and offered an immediate apology on her X account.

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“In a poor effort to have a little fun with the World Cup competition, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate. I apologize to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn’t reflect that spirit…” she wrote on her post.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is the third smallest country at the 2026 World Cup by population. Bosnia and Herzegovina competed as part of Yugoslavia until its independence in 1992. A 36-year-old country on the Balkan peninsula, the country’s geography may not be common knowledge for everyone not well-versed with geography.

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The Balkan nation secured its second World Cup appearance after a thrilling qualification campaign, beating the likes of Wales and Italy. Having crashed out in the group stages in their debut 2014 edition, they punched their ticket to the knockout this time as one of the best third-placed teams from Group B.

Their reward is a knockout clash with one of the hosts, the USMNT, on July 1. While the tactical nous of the game is inevitably taking the center stage, Velez’s comments and apology did divide the fans, but Americans had her back in the debate.

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“Keep on shining,” fans back Abigail Velez

“She didn’t say anything wrong 😂 No one knows where Bosnia is on a map. And the only reason she doesn’t want to know anything about Bosnia is CAUSE they are playing against the US team. She clearly stated that. She was jokingly trash-talking the opponent while supporting the USA,” a fan wrote on X, defending Velez.

“Love you, Abbie! These replies show everything that’s wrong with people today. You owned up to it. Don’t let the basement dwellers get to you 🫶🏼 Keep on shining like the star you are,” another fan replied, stating that the negativity was overblown.

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While a few fans even felt there was no need to apologize for not representing America, and not knowing everything about Bosnia. “I’d bet the overwhelming majority of Americans never heard of Bosnia, much more so know where it is on a map. Don’t apologize for representing America,” a fan boldly replied.

“The fact that you apologize for this when you did absolutely nothing wrong is completely sad. This is America. Nobody gives a s*** about Bosnia,” another patriot defended Velez for her views.

However, there was even backlash for Americans constantly referring to Bosnia and Herzegovina as Bosnia.

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“I mean, Americans keep saying ‘Bosnia’…the country’s actual name is Bosnia and Herzegovina. Basically, erasing a part of the country’s identity. It’s pathetic how some Americans make a conscious choice to be ignorant about other countries and cultures. It’s not a flex at all,” a fan reacted to people backing Velez.

The jury is clearly split on Velez, and the debate will likely rage on until the USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet on the pitch on July 1 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.