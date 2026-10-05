“Apologize? For What”: Portugal Coach Gets Fired Up Over Cristiano Ronaldo Controversy

The apology dispute has become the latest flashpoint in Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic Portugal exit. And when Jorge Jesus was finally asked to address the reports, the coach did not hold back.

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The Portugal boss was confronted about claims that he had apologized – or was expected to apologize – to Ronaldo following the decision to leave the captain on the bench against Norway. His response quickly turned into a tense exchange, with Jesus repeatedly questioning why an apology would have been necessary in the first place.

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A journalist first raised reports surrounding a supposed private meeting between Jesus, Ronaldo, and the Portuguese football federation, asking what had actually happened. He said, “It was said in the media that you apologized, and I believe you’re aware of what has been circulating.” Replying to that, Jesus asked him, “What is your question?”

Clarifying his question a bit, the journalist asked what really happened behind the scenes. To this, the coach replied, “What really happened is that the situation became an issue because the player was warming up. That’s what happened.”

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Further on, the journalist asked if he was placing the responsibility on Cristiano Ronaldo. Denying it fully, Jesus said, “No. I’m placing the responsibility on the decision – on the decision and what happened because of it.”

When asked about apology reports, Jesus repeatedly questioned the premise: “Apologize? For what? And to whom?” When the journalist tried to clarify the reports, Jesus cut in. “Let’s not go off on a tangent. Let me clarify this matter.”

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Asked directly whether he had promised to apologize publicly, Jesus remained adamant. When the journalist noted reports of a private meeting where an apology would be offered, Jesus denied it: “Apologize? But to whom? That talk is false.”

Despite the increasingly public fallout, Jesus has not closed the door on Ronaldo’s Portugal career. After Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway secured their place in the Nations League quarterfinals, the coach said the decision over Ronaldo’s return ultimately belongs to the veteran forward. Jesus, who previously coached Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, insisted he still wants the 41-year-old involved with the national team.

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“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you.’ And now I’m saying the same thing.”

Portugal has managed without him so far. Goncalo Ramos has started in his place and scored in all three of his appearances, giving Jesus another attacking option.

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Still, Ronaldo’s teammates have made their feelings clear. After the Norway win, Joao Cancelo told RTP: “Cristiano is our captain, the best player Portugal has ever had. Things will certainly end in the best way [with him] but the important thing is the four victories.”

Nuno Mendes was equally welcoming. “Any player who comes to the national team is welcome, obviously. If Cris returns, we’ll be here to receive him with open arms.”

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Portugal returns to action on November 14 against Denmark before facing Wales three days later. With their quarterfinal place secured, the footballing question has shifted away from qualification.

Now, everyone is waiting to see whether Ronaldo and Jesus can put this controversy behind them, or whether the next chapter of Portugal’s title defense will unfold without its greatest-ever goalscorer.