Argentina Coach Couldn’t Stop Crying as Multiple Players Say Farewell to FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina’s worst game may have been kept for the finals. The team that dominated throughout the World Cup struggled to even take a shot at the target against Spain and cemented a tragic end. It goes without saying that Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, was emotional at the post-game press conference. He couldn’t continue his presser, and he left the room after apologizing to the media.

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“What a terrible end to Scaloni’s press conference,” journalist Juann Dis commented on Scaloni’s press conference on X. “He left crying inconsolably. He knows that a cycle of players is coming to an end and that it won’t be a simple process. I might be able to make some criticism of him, never more than that. You’ve made my life happy forever.”

Argentina, one of the most dominant teams in the World Cup and the 2022 World Cup champions, could manage only 32% ball possession compared to Spain’s 68%. Argentina got no shots on target compared to Spain’s 11 shots. So, Spain outskilled Argentina in almost all departments. Scaloni knows this will have repercussions. Moreover, with the team stuffed with veterans, Argentina will now go through a transition phase.

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For instance, Nicolás Otamendi confirmed his retirement from the Argentina national team following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While there is intense speculation that captain Lionel Messi might also end his international career after the World Cup, he has yet to officially announce his decision. Emiliano Martínez has previously hinted that this could be his final World Cup cycle for Argentina.

“We all thought on the coaching staff about being in this place,” Scaloni said. “And so to continue, a lot of things are needed, especially to reset again.

“Forming a group like this again, which is hard to recreate again, and it hurts my soul,” Scaloni said as he stood up from his chair to leave the room. “I’m sorry.”

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Scaloni’s contract with Argentina will end by December, and there’s no certainty that he will be back again.

“Bear with me, I don’t know if I can continue,” Scaloni noted. “This place is wonderful, it is a dream place. We would never have imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place.”

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Hence, Argentina may face a few notable changes in the team. While the roster will see a transition, it could include their coach as well. A new-look Argentina with more young guns may be around the corner.