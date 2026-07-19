Argentina Draws Support From American Authorities Over Controversial Move Amid FIFA’s Delayed Decision

Politics has frequently intersected with major sporting events, and this FIFA World Cup couldn’t have been an exception, with Argentina displaying a banner after their win against England in the semifinal. As the dispute over that celebration has unfolded, both the British and American governments have weighed in, with the latter’s comments now raising questions about what happens if the moment repeats itself in Sunday’s final.

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“Argentina have been given the GREEN LIGHT by the White House FIFA task force to display their “Las Malvinas (Falklands Islands) banner AGAIN if they win the World Cup on Sunday,” reported the Touchline quoting Sky Sports News.

That specific claim of the “green light” goes back to a single report and has not been independently corroborated by other outlets as of now. What is confirmed directly is that Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, defended the players’ right to express themselves when asked about the celebration on Friday, July 17, saying, “We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America. In terms of the ability and opportunity to be able to make those statements, they can do that in the United States.”

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The banner appeared after Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal win over England on July 15 in Atlanta, reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to “The Falklands are Argentine.” The banner was initially held by supporters in the stands before being brought onto the pitch during Argentina’s post-match celebrations. Lisandro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso were the players who held it up, with Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi also seen alongside them. The message refers to Argentina’s long-standing claim over the Falkland Islands, a dispute that has generated reaction well outside football.

The display has also come under scrutiny because FIFA’s disciplinary regulations and stadium code prohibit political messages and banners during official matches, while IFAB’s Laws of the Game similarly ban political slogans or statements on players’ equipment. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed its Disciplinary Committee is “assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps,” with no decision announced as of this writing. FIFA has also not indicated when that review is expected to conclude.

Argentina’s government has also weighed in. President Javier Milei called the players’ celebration “perfectly valid” while acknowledging he expects FIFA to issue a fine. “What the players do is understandable; they get carried away by their emotions,” Milei said, adding that the celebrations would likely lead to discussions about a fine. Vice President Victoria Villarruel had described England as “usurping pirates” before the semifinal. Following the victory, she also shared a photo of the players with the banner on X, writing, “The Malvinas are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.”

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On the British side, a spokesperson for outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government’s position on the islands “is unchanged” and that “politics should stay out of football,” while adding that any disciplinary matter is FIFA’s to handle. Business Secretary Peter Kyle also argued that the banner was “an egregious violation” of football’s principle of keeping politics separate from the game and said he expected FIFA to carry out a thorough investigation.

With FIFA’s review still open and no ruling issued, it remains unclear whether Argentina will face disciplinary action over the semifinal celebration, or how any similar display would be handled if the team repeats it after Sunday’s World Cup final.