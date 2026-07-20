Argentina Fans Continue Support in Droves Following Heartbreaking End to FIFA World Cup

Argentina just had its worst outing against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Losing 1-0, and that too without a single shot on target, means Argentina was outskilled by Spain. However, this doesn’t stop the fans from acknowledging Lionel Messi’s greatness. In what reportedly could be the last dance for Messi, Argentina fans remained undeterred by the loss as they gathered around the Obelisco monument to honor the team.

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“Win, lose, draw… Argentina shows up for their team,” Fox Sports shared via X.

The footage tells a different story from the one seen at MetLife Stadium. Thousands of fans crowded in Buenos Aires with fireworks and drums all around despite Argentina losing the FIFA World Cup to Spain. Moments from the tournament were also displayed on the Obelisco. For the fans, though, their team deserved all the appreciation.

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“Was a bit all over the place, but it doesn’t matter – they gave it everything they had. We made it to the final. We made it to extra time. That’s because we’ve got huevos,” The Guardian quoted an Argentine fan in Buenos Aires.

Despite falling short in the championship match, Argentina’s path to the final was marked by a dominant group stage performance, where they finished on top of Group J with nine points, scoring eight goals and conceding just one. They successfully navigated the knockout rounds to reach the tournament finale, though they ultimately lost to Spain in extra time.

Messi was also dominant with eight goals in the tournament. Hence, for the fans, despite Argentina losing the finals, the team did enough to be appreciated. And just when the 2026 World Cup could be Messi’s last outing, fans are more emotional. For the Argentina fans, the reason to enjoy doesn’t end here. Argentina beating England in the semi-final is another reason.

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“We defeated Los Ingleses [the English], man! And that’s what matters,” The Guardian quoted another fan.

Argentina and England’s history goes back to the Falkland Islands dispute. Argentina players were accused of displaying controversial banners after winning the game. Thus, for the fans, beating England is enough for them to celebrate like a World Cup win.

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The Latin American team may have lost the game, but it won the hearts of millions of Argentine fans. Buenos Aires proved that, and a bigger moment may be waiting once the team gets back home. After all, they did try their best to bring the trophy back home.