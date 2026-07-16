Argentina Fans Disrespect National Anthem by Drowning Out US Stadium at FIFA World Cup Semi Final

The semifinal game between England and Argentina may have had one of the most intense fan atmospheres of the 2026 World Cup. The history between the two countries has led to some politically charged controversies, and fans were clearly influenced. Before the game, Atlanta police boosted security and, for the first time this tournament, funneled England and Argentina supporters through separate stadium entrances, though seating inside remained largely unsegregated. That still didn’t stop the Argentina fans from drowning out the English national anthem in the stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Argentina fans are DROWNING OUT the England National Anthem ahead of kickoff in Atlanta. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Atlanta Sports anchor Reggie Chatman Jr. shared via X.

Furthermore, as players lined up with their flags, Argentina fans broke into their well-known ‘whoever doesn’t jump is English’ chant, then jeered loudly through ‘God Save the King. And to some extent, they actually did it successfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Three Lions fans were not left behind either, as they gave it back during Argentina’s national anthem. While the environment between the two countries was already heated with the controversies around the Falkland Islands, fans fueled it to the next level even before the game started.

“I am looking forward to it, and I am excited. Listening to those national anthems – that was brilliant. They don’t like each other, and that is fine,” said former England striker Alan Shearer on BBC commentary.

The environment had already become charged before the game, when Argentina’s vice-president made some remarks against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” she said. “This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours.”

Despite Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, trying to calm down the situation, saying, “It’s a football match,” the reality was different. Fans clashed before and after the game; there were heated and physical altercations among the players; controversial posters came out after the game, making it more than just a World Cup semifinal. Perhaps the best example of emotions running high came from this World Cup.