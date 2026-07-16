Argentina and England fans clash After Three Lions’ Heartbreaking World Cup Exit

England’s 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday ended one of the most intense matches of the 2026 World Cup. But the tension didn’t stay inside. Fights broke out on the streets of Atlanta following the final whistle, with the police making multiple arrests on both sides as clashes between rival supporters spread beyond the stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Violence made its presence felt during the celebrations. Argentine fans, after the final whistle, attacked English supporters who were watching the match outside the Stadium in Atlanta,” wrote Esto en Línea, sharing a video of fans going at each other.

According to some videos circulated on social media, an Argentina fan chased and threw punches at an England supporter outside the stadium. Several other Argentina supporters appeared to join in before others attempted to separate them. The footage had not been independently verified at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the buildup to the match had already given warning signs. On Tuesday, at a flag-waving rally at Underground Atlanta the evening before the match, Argentina supporters from the clubs San Lorenzo and Huracán brawled, hurling picnic tables, chairs, glass bottles, and bins at each other before Atlanta police intervened. At least two Argentina fans were arrested during that incident alone. Separately, a group of Argentina supporters was filmed burning a Union Jack flag after Argentina’s quarterfinal victory secured their place in the semi.

In fact, Atlanta’s Brewhouse Cafe, identified as the city’s main soccer bar, issued a statement ahead of the match.

“Anyone who damages property, abuses our team, intimidates others, or breaks the law will be removed immediately and permanently,” the sports bar said. “This isn’t about where you’re from. It’s about how you behave … Be the fan your team would be proud of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI had already classified England vs Argentina as the tournament’s highest-risk fixture, with Atlanta PD deploying 1,600 officers and implementing separate stadium entry and exit gates for rival fans.

British consulate general in Atlanta Rachel Gallway had called for calm: “While the fans may sing songs about some of these issues, actually, we find a way to work together and do what we can to support both the interests of the Falkland Islanders and to make sure that Argentina remains a friend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, inside the stadium, both national anthems were met with boos from the opposing end. On the pitch, the first half alone produced 19 fouls, with Enzo Fernández’s challenge on Elliot Anderson setting the confrontational tone early. Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi exchanged words at half-time, a confrontation that reportedly continued past the final whistle.

England left Atlanta heartbroken after leading for roughly 30 minutes. Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal held until Argentina struck twice late. Enzo Fernández’s 85th-minute equalizer and Lautaro Martínez’s 92nd-minute winner, both created by Messi, completed a 2-1 comeback for Argentina.