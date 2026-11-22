A night that should have been remembered for a major trophy turned into a moment of concern for Leandro Paredes. The Argentina midfielder had just celebrated Boca Juniors’ Copa Sudamericana triumph when he suddenly collapsed during a live television interview. The incident left the interviewer scrambling to catch him as medical staff rushed to his assistance, briefly bringing the celebrations to a halt.

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The 32-year-old was speaking at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia, after Boca defeated Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in Saturday’s final. Paredes was discussing what the continental title meant to him and his boyhood club when he began to lose his balance and fell in front of the cameras. The journalist tried to break his fall but could not prevent him from hitting the ground.

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Officials and members of the medical team immediately surrounded the midfielder, while the broadcast interrupted its coverage to allow him to receive attention. Thankfully, the initial scare gave way to some relief when Paredes regained his composure and walked towards the dressing room without assistance. Later on, Paredes even shared a post on IG saying, “We are champions 💪🏽💙💛 @bocajrs.Thanks to everyone for the messages, it was just a dizziness from so many turns together 🤣😜”

Reports from the broadcast indicated that he had suffered a drop in blood pressure. The incident also raised questions about the physical toll the final had taken on him. Barranquilla’s heat and humidity had already caused problems for the Argentine during the match. Paredes had to leave the field in the 58th minute after struggling with dizziness and discomfort. His teammates subsequently tried to cool him down while he sat on the bench.

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Boca manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena had also noticed the midfielder’s difficulties. “He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half. He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half, you could see he was struggling,” the coach explained.



Despite the physical setback, Boca went on to secure a memorable 2-0 victory. Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel found the net to deliver the Copa Sudamericana title, with Paredes playing an important part in the celebrations after returning to his boyhood club. However, the post-match collapse was not the first time the midfielder had found himself at the centre of a major talking point this year.

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Leandro Paredes’ World Cup final controversy adds to a turbulent year

The midfielder’s latest scare comes after an eventful 2026 that has already tested his reputation. In July, Paredes finally broke his silence following Argentina’s controversial World Cup final defeat to Spain. The 1-0 loss ended in chaotic scenes, with several players from both sides involved in a confrontation after the final whistle.

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Paredes found himself at the center of the altercation after Spain’s Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute. Footage showed the Argentine grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat before wrestling Gavi to the ground. Despite the controversy, his first public response focused on his disappointment at losing the final rather than addressing the confrontation.

“THANK YOU, ARGENTINA!!! I LOVE YOU, TODAY AND ALWAYS,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today, I write with a heavy heart, having been unable to bring our country the joy it so richly deserves – but with a chest full of pride for having given everything we had and for flying our flag at the very top once again!”

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His response did little to quiet the criticism. Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor was particularly vocal about Paredes’ actions, arguing that football authorities needed to impose serious consequences to prevent similar incidents. He also criticized the midfielder for manhandling the much younger Gavi during the confrontation.

The matter eventually reached FIFA’s disciplinary committee. In August, the governing body handed Paredes a 10-match international suspension and a $90,000 fine for his involvement in the post-match clashes. Argentina teammate Nahuel Molina received a seven-match ban, while Gavi and Thiago Almada were each suspended for one match. Argentina’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala also received a three-match suspension. Despite an appeal, FIFA refused to reduce Paredes’ punishment.

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The Argentina Football Association (AFA) faced additional consequences, receiving a $321,000 fine for multiple disciplinary breaches, including team misconduct and discriminatory behavior by supporters. FIFA also ordered Argentina to play its next two home matches at 50% stadium capacity, although one match of that sanction remains suspended. The AFA subsequently announced plans to appeal the sanctions, with the possibility of taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Now, after another memorable night in Boca colors, Paredes has once again found himself making headlines for an entirely different reason. While the midfielder appeared to recover from the collapse and leave the field on his own, the episode briefly overshadowed Boca’s celebrations. For a player who has experienced the highs of winning major international honours and the lows of a controversial World Cup final, this latest incident was an unexpected interruption to what should have been a special night. But thankfully, he’s fine now.