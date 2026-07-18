Argentinian Crowd Completely Disrespect Spanish Coach Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina fans are leaving no stone unturned to get under their opponents’ skin. In their recent attempt, they managed to infuriate the usually calm head coach of Spain ahead of the massive World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

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Luis de la Fuente of Spain attended a pre-match press conference along with former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. When it was the coach’s turn to speak, he was greeted with a chorus of boos from the Argentine fans in attendance. The coach waited for a while to speak, but when the whistles and jeers didn’t die down, he made his feelings clear.

“Well, hello, good afternoon,” he said on the stage in Spanish. “It is a pleasure to be here with all of you. I was truly taught from a young age to be respectful toward everyone. And we should learn a bit from that lesson, too—to always be respectful.”

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However, the boos eventually settled down, and Fuente maintained his usual calm and confident demeanor while previewing the game. He even joked that his only worry about the press conference for the World Cup was the helicopter ride.

“I’m quite nervous because we’ll be returning by helicopter,” De la Fuente told reporters with a laugh. “We came by helicopter, and we have to fly back once the press conference is over, and that really makes me nervous.

“Nothing else, though – I’m absolutely calm. We’re lucky to be in these circumstances, in this situation.”

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Having never coached a top-flight team, Luis de la Fuente has had an iconic international career so far. Taking over the reins from Luis Enrique after a poor 2022 World Cup, de la Fuente took a youthful approach by integrating multiple teenagers, especially from Barcelona.

The results were stunning as they coasted to the European Championship title in 2024 with the starlet Lamine Yamal at the front. Having entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites, their title push was built on a solid defence that was only breached once so far.

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Still, they produced arguably their most complete performance of the tournament in the 2-0 semi‑final win over France. Now, De la Fuente will be aiming to get the better of his former student, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, in the World Cup final.

His usual calmness was tested by the Argentine fans, who earned the tag of troublemakers so far. The fans were incredibly loud with boos and chants during England’s national anthem at the semifinal recently. That clash was also billed as a high-risk one by the FBI, as the authorities wanted to avoid clashes between the fans.

Spain’s Aymeric Laporte has already claimed Argentina is getting preferential treatment at the tournament. With both fans and the team facing the music, Argentina has no option but to respond on the pitch during the World Cup final on July 19.