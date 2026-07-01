“Bad Sport”: Martina Navratilova Blasts US Official’s Dig at Iran’s World Cup Loss

Controversies around Iran in the FIFA World Cup 2026 don’t seem to be ending. Since Iran qualified for the event, they have been served with stringent travel restrictions, forced to travel to and from Tijuana, Mexico, and the US every time they had their group-stage games. Even when their campaign ended with Austria-Algeria’s 3-3 draw on Saturday night, the controversy remains. But nothing escaped Matina Navratilova.

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“What a bad sport he is – utter d——- on full display,” Martina Navratilova tweeted while sharing US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s comments.

Austria and Algeria played out a dramatic draw, and 3 draws from the 3 group stage matches cost Iran dearly. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is, though, happy with the development.

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“I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the US soil, and I might’ve sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance,” he said.

Iran had their first two group stage games in Los Angeles and the third game against Egypt in Seattle. As they were based in Tijuana, Iran had to go through VISAS and other paperwork for all three times they entered the US. Except for the last game, where they were allowed to enter 2 days before the game, Iran had to enter the US on the day of the game and leave by evening. And so, this wasn’t the 18-time Singles Grand Slam winner’s first time discussing Iran’s situation.

“There was absolutely no reason to make the Iran team do this other than spite,” Navratilova protested the treatment towards Iran earlier.

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Iran coach, Amir Ghalenoei, also said that his team was the “most oppressed” in the World Cup this year, as many players resonated with him.

“Everything is like a disaster, actually, for us,” Iran forward Mehdi Taremi said after their first game. “It’s not the right thing to do, but we don’t follow the excuse. We’re just looking forward and having hope for the next two games. We will do our best for our people to bring joy to our supporters.”

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Iran is going home unbeaten but winless. However, according to Martina Navratilova, the controversy around Iran’s stay in the US was unnecessary. Mullin was previously asked about putting strict travel restrictions on Iran.

“That was just an agreement we had – to just go ahead and let them go,” he said back then. “The game was over, let them get back to the hotel, their base camp where they’re at. They’re more comfortable there. That was just an agreement we worked out with FIFA before the games started.”

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However, now that Iran is out of the World Cup scene, we hope the controversy will end soon. Meanwhile, Mexico earned Iran’s respect as its host. Before leaving Tijuana for the last time, Iran team shared a note, thanking Mexican officials and fans.

“True hosting is about respect, ⁠humanity, and dignity. We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana,” the team ​said. “From this day forward, Mexico will always ​be more than a host nation to us; it will be our second home and our second team.”

Mexico is still in the race for the World Cup, and Iranian fans still have something to cheer for, their second team.