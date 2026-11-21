Harry Kane has enjoyed a dream year. The Bayern Munich striker reached the top of world football and won the biggest individual award in the game. However, just weeks after winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the England captain has suffered a major setback.

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Kane injured his left ankle during Bayern’s Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln on Friday, Nov. 20. Medical tests have now confirmed a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle. The injury could keep the 33-year-old out of action for a few months. This is a huge blow for Bayern as they enter an important part of the season.

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“Harry Kane tore his left ankle ligament … on Friday ​evening,” Bayern said in a ​statement. “This was confirmed by an examination carried out ‌by ⁠FC Bayern’s medical unit. It means the 33-year-old will be sidelined for the next few months.”

The injury happened less than 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s home game against Köln at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane was part of an attacking move when Michael Olise sent a low cross towards the far post. Köln defender Joël Schmied reached the ball first, but his follow-through hit Kane’s left leg.

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Kane immediately fell to the ground in pain and held his ankle. The medical staff rushed onto the pitch to treat him. The striker first tried to continue playing, but the pain stopped him from carrying on. He eventually left the pitch in the 20th minute and is expected to be out for three months, per Sky Sports.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that Kane suffered a “syndesmosis ligament tear” in his left ankle. This ligament connects the two lower-leg bones, the tibia and fibula, near the ankle. It helps keep the ankle stable during movement.

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This injury is also called a high ankle sprain. It can be more serious than a normal ankle sprain because it affects the ankle’s stability. Players need this support to run, jump, and change direction. Recovery depends on the damage. Some players need rest and rehabilitation, while serious cases may require surgery.

Max Eberl revealed that the club’s doctors were still discussing whether Kane would need surgery. This means the club has not yet confirmed his final treatment plan or return date.

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Head coach Vincent Kompany also confirmed that the striker would miss a long period, saying, “Harry will be out for several months.”

Kompany also admitted that losing Harry Kane was a major blow for his team. He told Sky Germany: “We started well, but then we had the injuries to Harry and Michael. Still, no excuses — Cologne deserved it. And to be honest, we have other concerns right now.”

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Kane could now miss the rest of 2026 and the early part of 2027. However, his return will depend on his treatment and recovery. Bayern will have to wait for further medical updates before setting a target date.

Who Can Replace Harry Kane at Bayern Munich?

Replacing Harry Kane will be a difficult job for Kompany. The English striker plays a key role in Bayern’s attack. He not only scores goals but also creates chances for his teammates.

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His numbers show just how important he has become. Kane has already scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 16 competitive games for Bayern this season. Losing a player with such numbers will leave a big gap in the team’s attack.

However, Kompany still has a few options.

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Tom Bischof was the first player to replace Kane against Köln. The midfielder came on in the 20th minute and later assisted Nathaniel Brown’s equaliser.

Lennart Karl could also get more chances. The young attacker moved into a false-nine role after Michael Olise left the pitch at half-time. Kompany could use him in a more attacking position during Kane’s absence.

Jamal Musiala is another option. The midfielder returned from injury against Köln and came on in the 70th minute. He cannot replace Kane in the same role, but he can help Bayern create chances and support the attack.

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However, Bayern already have other injury concerns. Serge Gnabry (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (muscle tear) have also missed recent games because of fitness problems. This leaves Kompany with fewer attacking options at a time when he needs them the most.

Kane’s injury was not the only setback for Bayern on Friday night. The German champions also dropped points at home after a 1-1 draw against Köln. The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute through Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore. The young English attacker finished a counter-attack after receiving a pass from Said El Mala.

Bayern found an equaliser before half-time. Nathaniel Brown scored in the 37th minute to bring the home side back into the game.

However, neither team could score again after the break. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Bayern had to settle for one point.

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Kane’s injury made an already disappointing night even worse for Kompany. The Bayern manager must now find a way to keep his attack strong without his most important striker. With other forwards also facing fitness problems, the coming weeks could test the German champions.

For Kane, the focus will now shift to recovery. He will want to return only when his ankle is fully fit. After a historic year that brought him the Ballon d’Or, the England captain now faces an unexpected challenge away from the football pitch.