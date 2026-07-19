Barcelona President Argues Why Lionel Messi Should Not Win the FIFA World Cup Final

Nineteen years ago, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi bathed a six-month-old baby boy for a UNICEF charity program. In ways that outdid fiction, that baby boy grew up to become Lionel Messi’s World Cup final opponent: Lamine Yamal. Yamal is dubbed the next big thing in soccer, and a World Cup trophy will further cement that status. Barcelona president believes that soccer happens in cycles and that Yamal succeeding Messi is only natural.

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“Football is about cycles, and Leo Messi gave us everything at Barcelona in the past. For the future, it’s time for Lamine Yamal,” Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona’s president, made his wish clear, as reported by The Touchline on X.

“The final is Lamine’s match for him to establish himself. It’s a source of pride to say that La Masia players can become world champions.”

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He wanted the current Barcelona player to win the title instead of former Barcelona star Messi. Messi filled the void left by global superstars such as Diego Maradona and Pele, and had the most successful individual career a soccer player could have. Despite turning 39, the most decorated player in the sport is showing the same hunger. With eight goals and four assists, he dragged the defending champions to another final.

Lamine Yamal, on the other hand, broke out as a teenage sensation. He drove Barcelona to a league title, and when he guided Spain to a European Championship as a teenager in 2024, he established himself as a leading player in the world.

However, he just had one goal at the tournament despite multiple impressive performances. A star showing in the final will cement his legacy and signal the change Laporta wants. Laporta was at the helm of Barcelona when Messi broke out, and La Masia’s golden generation helped Spain to a period of legendary dominance from 2008-2012. He will be hoping Lamine lives up to the hype.

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Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi were set to meet as rivals for the first time in the Finalissima earlier this year. Due to the war in the Middle East, the reigning champions of South America and Europe couldn’t find a suitable venue to play the game.

But as destiny would have it, the two have set a date on the grandest stage in world soccer. The storyline of the aging superstar meeting the contender who wants his crown is enticing every fan in the world. On July 19, at MetLife Stadium, it could either be the start of a new era or another iconic final chapter in the legendary era of soccer.