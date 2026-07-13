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“Became Increasingly Toxic”: America’s VIP Soccer Fan Freddy Returns to Social Media Before World Cup Semi-Finals

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jul 13, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

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“Became Increasingly Toxic”: America’s VIP Soccer Fan Freddy Returns to Social Media Before World Cup Semi-Finals

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jul 13, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

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We don’t usually see the dark side of soccer come out, but when it does, it starts to look very ugly. And that is exactly what happened to a VIP soccer fan, Freddy, who had to take a break from social media during the World Cup and explained his reason for doing so.

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“The main reason I deactivated my account two weeks ago was that things became increasingly toxic,the fan wrote on X after weeks of going through mental exhaustion. “For some people, it’s unfortunately unfathomable that a good story can exist without some kind of hidden agenda behind it. There was even a Reddit group going through my entire account trying to find anything they could use to reveal my identity.

“I know this was only a small percentage of people, but after a while it became exhausting.”

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A soccer fan returned after weeks away because online abuse pushed him away from social media. Throughout his journey on social media, he has managed to hide his identity and build a fanbase around soccer. But things got so bad for sharing his opinions that he had to move away. 

He revealed that there was a Reddit Community created just to find out who he is and reveal his identity to the rest of the world. But he says that he only came back after many of his followers showed him love and backed him to come back and continue his journey. 

That decision showed how quickly soccer conversations can become personal when emotions take over. And that is exactly what has happened with Alexander Sørloth as well. 

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Supporters behind screens rarely experience the pressure players face on the pitch carrying an entire nation’s dreams on their back. But they will be quick to take it to social media and lynch the players. 

And Norway learned that painful lesson after losing 2-1 against England following extra time in their quarterfinal clash. One missed decision before halftime changed everything, leaving Alexander Sørloth facing hate beyond soccer.  

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Norway already led 1-0 when Sørloth ignored Erling Haaland during a dangerous 2-on-1 counterattack. John Stones blocked Sørloth’s effort, and England equalized minutes later in first-half stoppage time. England struck again in extra time, ending Norway’s remarkable World Cup run.  

After the game, it was reported that over 100,000 hate comments and death threats came at Sørloth and his partner, Lena Selnes.  

Sadly, Sørloth isn’t the only one to experience this during this World Cup.  

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Colombia’s Jáminton Campaz missed a golden chance against Switzerland in their R16 clash. That miss proved to be costly because Colombia went on to lose the game on penalties. But things got so bad for Campaz that he feared going back home after seeing the threats that were coming in against him and his family. 

Colombia’s football federation condemned those threats and said that soccer should never become an excuse for violence and hate.  

These stories remind everyone of soccer’s darkest side, which is often only shown after the final whistle.  

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One fan feared losing privacy, while professional players feared consequences reaching far beyond the soccer pitch. Soccer creates unforgettable memories, but respect is something that should go beyond the pitch. 

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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