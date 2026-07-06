Belgium Government Confirmed to Take Legal Action Against FIFA Suspending Falorin Balogun’s Ban

Controversy around Falorin Balogun’s revoked suspension is far from over. While the USMNT will now get Balogun against their historic round 16 match against Belgium, the European side has already launched a formal protest against Balogun’s reinstatement. However, as per the recent updates, Belgium may not stop with a formal statement. They’re planning to take the legal route against FIFA.

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“REPORT: Belgium has “lawyered up” to fight back against FIFA’s decision to reinstate Balogun, according to a local reporter for the team,” Brent Scher shared via X.

The controversy arose after FIFA reportedly applied its Article 27 rule that allows it to revoke a red card suspension if the case is not about match-fixing. Cristiano Ronaldo was helped when he played in the 2026 World Cup’s opening games following his red card against Ireland. FIFA applied the same to Balogun.

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However, the controversy took a wrong turn after reports came out that Donald Trump called the FIFA head, and, later, Balogun’s suspension was revoked. While it’s still a mystery about why FIFA revoked Folarin Balogun’s suspension, Trump went on to thank FIFA for the same.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump said via his Truth Social.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has said it is “astonished” by FIFA’s decision. They also confirmed that they are “exploring all potential options” in response to FIFA’s decision.

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“To safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the RBFA’s statement reads.

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And in this case, Belgium is getting the support of the European Football bodies like UEFA. Reportedly, Belgium is coordinating with the European bodies in taking legal action against FIFA. Norway has already made its support for Belgium public.

“I have to be honest. I think that’s a big mistake by FIFA,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken told reporters. “And I feel also sorry for the United States. Because if they win, it will always be that which will hang in the balance. So not good for the sport. Bad decision by FIFA.”

According to Belgium, FIFA’s decision regarding Folarin Balogun also contradicts Article 10.5 of the 2026 World Cup Competition Regulations. This mandates an automatic suspension after a red card or consecutive yellow cards. The RBFA is considering these factors before taking the legal route. Nevertheless, it is almost certain that Falorin Balogun’s controversy is far from over.