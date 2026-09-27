Ben Shelton’s Intro as Trinity Rodman’s Boyfriend Amuses Fans During NWSL Game

Trinity Rodman had little to celebrate at Audi Field on Saturday. The Washington Spirit fell 1-0 to Angel City after Maiara Niehues struck in the 88th minute, handing the Spirit a third straight defeat. But the result was not the only thing getting fans talking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Rodman’s boyfriend, tennis star Ben Shelton, watching from the stands, a broadcast graphic identifying him simply as “Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend” quickly became the real talking point. Broadcaster Sebastian Salazar spotted the moment and shared it with the caption, “I see you, graphics op,” accompanied by tennis and soccer emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet did what it does best: turned the moment into a meme.

It was a playful moment, but it also carried a familiar theme around Rodman. The 24-year-old has spent much of her career being introduced through somebody else – whether as NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter or, more recently, as Shelton’s girlfriend. Yet her own résumé hardly needs an introduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodman became the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft at just 18, won Rookie of the Year, and helped Washington win the NWSL Championship in her first season. She later became an Olympic gold medalist, scoring the winning goal against Japan in extra time at the Paris Games. She has also become one of the highest-paid players in women’s soccer.

Rodman has spoken openly about wanting her identity to stand on its own. Discussing her famous surname on Call Her Daddy, she said, “I love to have my last name, and when I say Rodman, it’s not my dad’s name, it’s my name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes the Shelton graphic particularly funny. The roles were suddenly reversed, with a world-class tennis player reduced to being somebody’s boyfriend. And fans have seen the opposite happen before.

Seeing this, one of the fans wrote, “A guy known by his woman! That never happens where I come from!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony runs deeper. At the 2026 US Open, ESPN introduced Rodman as Shelton’s girlfriend first – her USWNT status came second. Fans called it out.

Rodman, though, has never appeared uncomfortable embracing her relationship with Shelton. She even explained why she likes the WAG label, saying, “For me, saying WAG, it’s me being like, ‘I’m Ben’s girlfriend.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

But seeing Shelton being called by that tag, another fan joked, “Does he get his own name next match, or is boyfriend his official title now?”

The funny part is that Shelton and Rodman rarely treat those labels as competition. They seem to understand the strange demands of being elite athletes better than most.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan nailed it, “They need to do this to men with more successful women more often.”

Their support has shown up in some serious travel commitments. Rodman rushed from a Washington Spirit game to New York to watch Shelton compete in his first US Open final this month. She had also stayed up until the early hours during his dramatic win over Carlos Alcaraz, which ended at 3:33 a.m.

Shelton has returned the favor plenty of times, appearing at Spirit matches and making the trip to support Rodman during important moments in her season. The NWSL itself even highlighted the couple’s simultaneous sporting commitments earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

That mutual understanding appears to be what makes their relationship work amid two unforgiving sporting calendars.

Rodman has previously explained that the mental side of professional sport can be harder to control than the physical side, while Shelton has similarly spoken about how they help each other handle those pressures.

Shelton is currently America’s number one tennis player. He reached the final at the 2026 US Open, and as a result of that incredible run, he jumped up to number 4 in the world. Seeing him getting introduced in a different way, a fan reminded everyone, “isnt shelton the highest ranked american tennis player ? smh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some fans criticized his loss to Zverev in four sets. A few of them tweeted, “Well earned title after all that nonsense at the us open.”

So, on a night when Rodman and the Spirit could not find a way past Angel City, the broadcast graphic offered fans an amusing twist.

For once, the tennis star was simply Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend. And judging by the reaction online, fans were more than happy to play along.