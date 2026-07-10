Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeFIFA

‘Better for Us to Play Without Folarin Balogun’: Megan Rapinoe Says USMNT Failed to Handle Pressure as Well as Women’s Team

google_perference

Add us on Google

Sourav Kumar Ghatak

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 9, 2026 | 10:13 PM EDT

HomeFIFA

‘Better for Us to Play Without Folarin Balogun’: Megan Rapinoe Says USMNT Failed to Handle Pressure as Well as Women’s Team

google_perference

Add us on Google

Sourav Kumar Ghatak

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 9, 2026 | 10:13 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The USMNT offered some of the greatest games in their World Cup history as they reached the round of 16. Suddenly, they started to look like a contender and not an underdog. The spotlight, however, was taken away by the Folarin Balogun controversy. So much so that despite getting him back against Belgium, a 4-1 scoreline made many wonder what suddenly went wrong for the team. While the USWNT managed pressure well and went on to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the USMNT faltered. Megan Rapinoe thinks the answer lies within.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We sort of went from like being an underdog, and we’re making this amazing run, and we’ve totally captured the hearts and minds and the attention of the nation to like losing Balogun, which I think probably would have been better for us to play without (Folarin Balogun),” Rapinoe said via A Touch More: The Beautiful Game. “I know that sounds crazy, but like just the way everything played out.

“To then, like we get him back and we’re like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ Like ‘Everything’s going to be fine’. But it’s like, ‘No, you’re in the quarterfinal match against a really, really, really good team.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapinoe’s team was also surrounded by controversies just before their 2019 World Cup campaign. They filed a historic gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). The lawsuit alleged institutionalized discrimination regarding base pay, tournament bonuses, travel conditions, and promotional support. Despite such chaos, the team went on to win the title.

“I think back to 2019, I was 34 on the eve of turning 35, having had a ton of experience in public controversy. This team doesn’t have a core of older players who are used to that.

“They don’t have experience in that level of compartmentalization or the experience in knowing how to channel it for themselves. I mean, I think that’s part of why it was feeling like the moment overwhelmed them or the moment got to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the USMNT couldn’t divert from the chaos created around Balogun.

Folarin Balogun, FIFA

Imago

The USMNT 2026 World Cup roster holds an average age of around 26 years and 332 days. In contrast, 28 was the average age of the USWNT during their 2019 campaign. The USWNT had a veteran like Rapinoe, who had steered the team through all the chaos, something the USMNT missed big time. Despite planning better before facing a team like Belgium, the USMNT was overwhelmed by getting Balogun back. Noise around Balogun’s return took over the other areas, which resulted in the game being surrendered.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rapinoe, had Balogun not returned, the USMNT would have focused on its improvement areas. A better result could have then come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Sourav Kumar Ghatak

2,227 Articles

Sourav Kumar Ghatak is an MLB writer at EssentiallySports, reporting from the MLB desk with a focus on delivering engaging daily baseball content. Known for his versatility, Sourav covers a wide range of baseball topics, blending strategic analysis with compelling storytelling. He is recognized for his sharp instinct in capturing the essence of key moments, including recent work on stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Sourav holds a postgraduate in Marketing. Prior to joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a professional freelancer and project manager team lead, gaining extensive experience in leadership and content development. He continues to grow as a key voice in baseball journalism, combining his passion for the sport with his marketing expertise to create impactful content.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Srashti Sharma

Related Stories