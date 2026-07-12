“Better To Lose Today”: England Warned by Former MLS Forward of World Cup Threat They Will Struggle to Beat

England are now just one win away from the World Cup final after another dramatic comeback victory. England managed to beat Norway 2-1 and are now in the semis, but it was Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane who carried them again. And that is exactly why Mike Grella, former MLS forward, told CBS Sports Golazo that England might be better off losing now than facing what waits on the other side of the draw.

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“It’s better for you guys, for your English team, it’s better to lose today. Because if you somehow get past Argentina and somehow win that game, and you go play France or Spain, you are miles away from the level of France and Spain. Miles… Bellingham Button and Harry Kane Button, that’s all you have… Everyone else is subpar,” said Mike Grella, talking about England’s game against Norway.

Norway looked ready to wash away England’s hopes before Bellingham did it again. Andreas Schjelderup’s opener stunned Hard Rock Stadium, but Bellingham leveled in first-half stoppage time and won it three minutes into extra time, ending Erling Haaland’s World Cup, and launching England into the semi-final.

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So, it might sound harsh to hear Grella speak like that, but England’s numbers show how dependent the team is on Kane and Bellingham, who have now scored 12 of England’s 13 World Cup goals. Bellingham has 6 goals, while Kane also has 6, leaving every other attacker chasing their output. Together they have produced almost every decisive moment while creating more than half of England’s attacking threat. Marcus Rashford remains the only other English player to find the net, and it came in the game against Croatia in the group stage. And even before Saturday, Squawka’s data showed Bellingham carrying the best shot accuracy on the team at 75%, converting four of seven big chances.

That partnership has carried England through nervy moments when it felt like the game was slipping away from Thomas Tuchel’s hands. Against Mexico, Kane assisted Bellingham before calmly converting a crucial penalty. And that was a very nervy game because Jarrell Quansah was shown a red card and England had to play around 40 minutes with 10 men.

So, the gap Grella is pointing at is a reality HC Thomas Tuchel would have to think about.

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France, sitting in the other half of the draw, are outscoring opponents 16-2 this tournament, with Kylian Mbappé firmly in the Golden Boot race and Michael Olise topping the assist charts. Spain, back in the semis for the first time since their 2010 title, has been just as impressive, with Mikel Merino’s late strikes having undone both Portugal and Belgium. Argentina still have Lionel Messi tied with Mbappé on eight goals.