Biased Referring, Overturned Goals, Anti-Racism gesture & More — Argentina vs. Egypt’s FIFA World Cup Controversy

The Argentina-Egypt Round of 16 game was a proper textbook thriller. While Lionel Messi delivered yet another stellar performance to bail out the defending champions in a 3-2 win, Mo Salah and Egypt concluded their inspiring run in the tournament with a heartbreaking loss.

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However, as the final whistle was blown, the headlines were far from these narratives. In a tightrope game like the one on Tuesday, every small detail is generally put under the microscope, and as expected, the final whistle led to an outcry of different emotions

This game had plenty of decisions that are echoing around the soccer community. Let’s look at a few of those.

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VAR intervenes as Egypt’s goal is disallowed

One of the most debated moments of this clash occurred in the second half. In the 58th minute, Mo Salah initiated an attack after a long run from Haissem Hassan. Salah dished out a perfect pass to Mostafa Ziko, who fired the second goal for Egypt, or as it seemed to be at least for that moment.

Seconds later, VAR intervened, and a slow-motion replay showed that, during the buildup in the Argentine half, midfielder Marawan Attia had stepped on Lissandro Martinez’s planted foot before winning the ball from the defender. As per the designated rules, stepping on a planted foot during a challenge is clearly a foul.

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Thus, after the VAR check, the officials disallowed the goal because the buildup to it was based on a foul. It made quite a stir in the soccer community, as many believed it was a soft call, and that wasn’t even the only big talking point.

Argentina hears a familiar allegation after RO16 win against Egypt

For most of this World Cup, and even beyond, Argentina had faced claims of being favored by officials. Some of the remarks even go so far as to call out Messi as FIFA’s favorite multiple times. This game had everything to bring those allegations to life.

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Even Argentina’s game-winning goal in the 92nd minute was also called unfair. And once again, it traces back to the buildup of that play. In the dying minutes of the game, Salah stitched an attack near the Argentine box to seal the game with a decider.

However, Julian Alvarez intervened for the Albiceleste and, after a scuffle, managed to get the ball back. However, Argentina’s No.9 also brought down the Egyptian maestro in the box during that process. Quite naturally, the Egyptians appealed for a penalty.

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The officials continued the play without a whistle, though. Argentina immediately started a counterattack after a long ball to Lautaro Martinez near the right wing. Martinez crossed the ball inside the box, and although it looked like an overhit ball, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez headed it in to give Argentina the win.

Even the replays showed that Alvarez had made contact with Salah’s foot. But the officials didn’t even give it a second glance, and there was no VAR intervention as well.

Furthermore, there was a play in which Nahuel Molina reportedly slapped an Egyptian player. However, no card was shown to Molina, and no whistle was blown for that play. This inconsistency among officials and VAR was largely portrayed in the media as biased officiating.

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Notably, even the Egyptian players didn’t hesitate to point it out after the game.

“The referee was really not fair,” Ziko said after the game. “Not fair. The injustice was clear. We did a good job in the early stages of the match. There’s been an unfairness right from the start of the game. A 2-0 lead isn’t enough to beat Argentina. It’s clear that this tournament has been fixed. But God is sufficient for us.”

It’s understandable that sentiment is generally high after a tough defeat. But the nuanced interpretation of the rules makes the referee’s decision understandable during Julian Alvarez’s play in the extra minute. If you’ve seen the replay of that play, it’s seemingly clear that Alvarez touched the ball first before making any contact with Salah.

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The fall happened due to Salah’s momentum, as the two players moved in opposite directions.

Fans on social media had already made their decision, and they didn’t hesitate to lash out at the officials as well. According to football journalist Micky Jnr, French official Francois Lexetier had to deactivate his Instagram comments section as well, following the game’s backlash.

A Reported Racist Incident on the Egyptian Coach Surfaced After the Game

While these events have already made a case of how the game turned out, the fiasco didn’t end there either. On the brink of the game, Egyptian head coach Hossam Hassan was caught making an ‘X’ symbol with his hands in front of Francois Letexier.

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Now, according to FIFA guidelines, this symbol is an anti-racism gesture. It refers to a player or coach who is facing racial abuse during that game. Hassan’s gesture suggests he may have faced the same harsh treatment at some point in the game. However, it isn’t clear when and how it occurred.

There is a three-step protocol in place if such an incident occurs during a game. The immediate step is to halt the game. If there is still abuse, the game is to be suspended, and the next step if matters get worse is abandoning the game.

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However, in this instance, Hassan was shown a yellow card without any explanation.

Lionel Messi comes in clutch yet another time in the Albiceleste jersey

For the first 79 minutes in the game, Argentina’s offense was mostly crippling. Lionel Messi was nowhere to be found for most of those minutes. Initially, he missed a penalty, and on top of that, his deliveries from outside the box weren’t materializing into goals for Argentina.

But with a little more than 11 minutes away from an elimination and a two-goal mountain to catch up with, Messi delivered yet again. He set up Cristian Romero for the first goal with a cross from the right wing as the Argentine CB scored with a precise header to make the scoreline 1-2.

Next up in the 83rd minute during an offensive tussle in the Egyptian box, Messi found the back of the net yet again on a loose ball, singlehandedly bringing Argentina back to life from the brink of an upset.

Beyond the controversies and allegations, Lionel Messi’s passion and sheer wizardry on the soccer pitch, even at 39, deserve a notable nod.

Furthermore, the debates around the VAR and officiating decisions will rage on social media for the next few days. But for now, the little boy from Rosario stays to lead Argentina to yet another game in this FIFA World Cup. The Argentinians take on Switzerland next up on Saturday at the Kansas City Stadium.