“Bit of Nerves”: Folarin Balogun Reveals USMNT Locker Room Scenario Before Losing at FIFA World Cup

Folarin Balogun was arguably the most searched name from the FIFA World Cup 2026. While he announced his arrival with three goals in four matches, his red card against Bosnia and its reversal before the game against Belgium put the entire global soccer community at a standstill. FIFA was at the receiving end, accused of being influenced by outside voices. A bit of chaos also reached the USMNT’s clubhouse as they went down against Belgium. Now, the man at the center of the controversy has acknowledged the same.

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“I knew it was gonna cause a lot of controversy. And I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves because it was something that’s so unique. But the closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could,” Balogun said on CBS Mornings on Tuesday. “But it was difficult. A lot of outside noise.”

The drama unfolded first after Balogun received a red card for “serious foul play” in the 64th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was compounded by a $40,000 FIFA fine after he entered the pitch to celebrate post-match. However, the situation escalated when President Donald Trump intervened. He confirmed that he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the decision.

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According to Balogun, the sudden availability of their key striker was confusing. The team had initially been practicing without him, sparking unwanted outside noise and internal jitters before the match.

“It is not something I think was too difficult to be able to separate once we kind of got over the initial announcement that I would be back on the team,” Balogun said. “I think you saw, definitely, it was a difficult game against Belgium, and that can kind of overshadow whether we were focused or not. But I know we had full concentration going into the game.”

Finally, reinstating Balogun yielded little on-field reward as he lacked service. A distracted, nervous USMNT committed self-inflicted errors. Belgium exploited the mental fatigue, completely dominating the co-hosts 4-1 to eliminate them on American soil. Despite the USMNT getting eliminated, controversy stayed back, and it is far from over.

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“When I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy,” Balogun added.

Now that Belgium and a few other UEFA members are planning to take the legal route against FIFA, the controversy is entering the next phase. The USMNT has already paid the price for the noise arising from Folarin Balogun’s red card controversy. FIFA may be facing a larger challenge due to the same.