Bosnia Calls for USA Punishment As Belgium Sends Warning After FIFA Rejects Red Card Appeal

This FIFA World Cup has become an absolute mess. A few days ago, when the USA went against Bosnia & Herzegovina, the referee sent off Folarin Balogun in the 64th minute with a Red Card. All the fans thought that the star striker was going to miss the Round of 16 clash against Belgium. But things have taken a turn, and FIFA has reversed its red card decision. This means that Balogun will be available for the game against Belgium, and no one is happy.

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“Whether it is or isn’t a red card to Balogun is now irrelevant. Government interference is a violation of FIFA Articles 2 & 15, and the punishment is disqualification and suspension,” posted Bosnia’s official handle after President Donald Trump came out in a press conference and revealed his involvement in the decision.

Folarin Balogun looked set to miss the biggest match of America’s World Cup history after seeing red against Bosnia. The United States striker was sent off after stepping on Tarik Muharemović’s ankle during their 2-0 win.

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This direct red meant that it was an automatic one-match suspension, and Folarin Balogun was ruled out against Belgium under normal regulations. Everything changed on Sunday when FIFA suddenly suspended Balogun’s ban before the Belgium knockout clash in Seattle.

Instead of removing the punishment completely, FIFA placed the suspension under a 1-year probation period. FIFA pointed to Article 27, which allows for the temporary suspension of disciplinary measures. Reports say that this is the first time something like this has happened since Garrincha back in 1962.

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The story quickly became bigger than football after Donald Trump revealed he personally contacted Gianni Infantino about the call.

Donald Trump later said, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

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Infantino insisted, “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent,” while defending the committee’s decision after backlash from every part of the world.

With that one comment by President Trump, everything has gone sideways. Bosnia football federation’s official handle accused FIFA of violating regulations and demanded disciplinary action against the United States.

The Royal Belgian Football Association has given an official statement, saying, “The RBFA has informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contests the eligibility of the player, should the player be listed on the referee’s team sheet.”

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But FIFA shut down the appeal by the RBFA, saying, “The RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision.”

Belgium’s manager, Rudi Garcia, in the press meeting said, “I didn’t know that at the World Cup, the 5th of July is actually the first of April.”

The controversy continued to grow after several other football personalities gave their views and said this wasn’t the right call by FIFA. UEFA called the ruling “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable,” while questioning football’s integrity after these calls.

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United legend Wayne Rooney said, “Infantino, he should be ashamed of this because I think the sportsmanship of this game is in question here.”