Brazilian Fans Follow Neymar Jr.’s Sportsmanship Act Towards Japan in Viral World Cup Moment

Japan striker Kento Shiogai said veterans like Neymar Jr. are no longer what they used to be ahead of their Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup. Brazil responded with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory. While Japan took the lead in the first half, Casimero equalized in the 56th min, and Gabriel Martinelli broke Japanese hearts, scoring the winning goal in the 96th min. After the match, Neymar Jr. was seen consoling the devastated Japanese players. In the stands and outside the stadium, it was the Brazilian fans who took that responsibility.

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Mexican publication DIARIO RÉCORD posted a video of a heartfelt moment outside Houston Stadium. “That’s what the World Cup is all about. A Japanese guy broke down crying after his country’s elimination, but right away, a group of Brazilians went to console him, and the Mexicans made him soar,” they wrote in the caption of the clip.

The video showed Brazilian fans hugging the Japanese man, while Mexican fans gathered round and tossed him in the air in celebration, before chanting ‘Japan’ to cheer up the fan. A Japanese user, Saigou, reposted the video thanking the Brazilian and Mexican fans for their gesture. “ Kindness and unity beyond the result. Thank you to the Brazilian and Mexican fans for showing such warmth,” the user wrote in their caption.

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The game was an absolute thriller, with Japan’s Kaishū Sano giving Japan a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. However, after relentless pressure from the Brazilian team, Casimero broke through before Martinelli scored the last-minute winner. Neymar was benched for this game, but at the final whistle, he came down to the field, lifting a Japanese player and hugging him. Then, Becker was seen hugging each of the Japanese players and commending them for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the match was actually closer than it looked. According to ESPN, Brazil won 41 duels in the game compared to Japan’s 34, so despite the second-half domination, the Japanese side put up a good fight. However, Neymar being benched for the entire game caught a lot of attention.

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Why Neymar didn’t play against Japan

Before this game, Neymar had seven goals from 5 games against Japan. So, when Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t include him in the starting eleven, it came as a surprise, and the decision looked wrong when Japan ended the first half in the lead.

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Fans were also concerned about Neymar picking up a fresh injury; Ancelotti clarified that Neymar’s absence was strictly a technical and tactical decision. The veteran forward was physically fit and ready to play. In fact, the head coach revealed that he was seriously considering substituting Neymar before the equalizer.

“I was seriously considering putting him on the pitch. In the end, we did not need him.” Ancelotti said after the match

According to Ancelotti, the plan was to substitute Neymar around the 60th to 65th minute if Brazil were still trailing, to keep him fresh for a potential 30 minutes of extra time. However, with his team controlling the pace of the play, the veteran coach didn’t want to break the momentum, and Brazil eventually capitalized. However, Ancelotti wasn’t completely satisfied with how his team performed.

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“We can never be content with what we’re doing. We’re doing a good job. We are performing. But you can never be content because we want to play better. We want to play at the highest level,” the 67-year-old said. After beating Japan, the five-time World Cup winners will face the winner of Ivory Coast vs. Norway in the Round of 16.