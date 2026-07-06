Brazilian Legend Blames Coach for Teary-Eyed Neymar Jr. Leaving Final FIFA World Cup Without a Trophy

Sixteen years after making his Brazil debut at MetLife Stadium against the United States, Neymar walked off the same pitch in East Rutherford on Sunday night in tears. Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Norway marked their earliest World Cup exit since 1990, and Neymar confirmed immediately after the final whistle what most had already suspected. “I tried, I tried. Now, it’s over,” he told Globo . “I started here; I finished here.” For Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, watching that moment was difficult, and he had someone specific to hold responsible.

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“I felt so bad seeing Neymar Jr. cry after the final whistle. He’s the type of player who would’ve given absolutely everything for Brazil. Maybe the coach didn’t fully believe in him, but when he came on, he still showed his composure and quality,” Carlos said, per a clip shared on X by Touchfine .

Neymar entered in the 67th minute against Norway , with Brazil still level at 0-0. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and added a second in the 90th. Neymar converted a late penalty deep in stoppage time, his only goal of the tournament. But it was too little, too late. Brazil have now suffered six straight World Cup exits at the hands of European teams since their last title in 2002.

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And since the start of the 2026 World Cup, criticism skyrocketed about Brazil coach Carlos Ancelotti not utilizing Neymar to his best. Neymar arrived at the tournament carrying a Grade Two right calf muscle injury sustained while playing for Santos. As a result, Ancelotti opted for extreme caution, forcing the 34-year-old forward to spend weeks rehabilitating individually. He made his tournament debut as a late 76th-minute substitute in the group finale against Scotland, which constituted his only playing time before the knockout stages.

This forced Ancelotti to look further and beyond Neymar. Following a late win against Japan where Neymar remained on the bench, Ancelotti admitted he didn’t want to use him because the team already “had control of the game” and he refused to break the tactical structure. For the Brazilian leading goal scorer, this didn’t sit entirely well.

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“He’s not satisfied, but he’s behaving very well. He’s training very well. Neymar is very respectful, kind, and loved by his teammates,” Ancelotti said before facing Norway. He also confirmed Neymar was fit to play 90 minutes ahead of the Norway game, making his continued substitute role a tactical choice, not a fitness one.

Still, according to Carlos, while Neymar is ending his journey without lifting a World Cup, this doesn’t take away his legacy.

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“ I’ve always admired Neymar and everything he’s achieved in football. The level he’s reached is something very few players will ever experience… Winning the World Cup is special, but it doesn’t define a player’s entire career. Some of the greatest players in history never lifted it… Trust me, generations will still remember Neymar as one of the greatest footballers to ever wear the Brazil shirt. His legacy was built a long time ago, not today… For me, he’s a legend, no matter what. Nothing that happened today will ever change that.”

Brazil’s best chance of a World Cup with Neymar came in 2014, when he suffered a back injury, and Brazil lost 7-1 against Germany. He appeared in four World Cups across his international career. The next generation, Vinícius Jr., Endrick, and Martinelli, now carries the weight of ending a drought that will stretch to at least 2030, 28 years without a World Cup title, surpassing the 24 years between 1970 and 1994.