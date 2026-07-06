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British Government’s Intervention During Mexico Clash Draws Serious American Backlash Amidst FIFA’s Ongoing Controversy

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Pranav Venkatesh

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Jul 6, 2026 | 5:32 PM EDT

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British Government’s Intervention During Mexico Clash Draws Serious American Backlash Amidst FIFA’s Ongoing Controversy

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Pranav Venkatesh

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Jul 6, 2026 | 5:32 PM EDT

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The knockouts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are delivering serious action on the pitch and off the pitch, and it has been marked by unprecedented political interventions. Recent details about the British government’s intervention to prevent the kickoff from being moved sparked cheating allegations from American fans mere hours after the American government itself intervened to help the USMNT.

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Forecasts predicted lightning and showers on Sunday night before the clash, as FIFA contemplated shifting the kickoff time. A new kickoff time of 2 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CST) was proposed instead of the original 9:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. local time). But a report from The Sun revealed that outgoing British PM Sir Keir Starmer personally vetoed the move as England’s FA conveyed the idea to him. The game eventually kicked off at 9 p.m. ET after the storms caused an hour’s delay.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reacted to the report. “What!! England Cheated!!!” he wrote on his X account. Starmer believed the earlier kickoff time would deny England sufficient time to adjust to Mexico City’s altitude.

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England won the clash 3-2 in heated conditions to progress to the quarterfinals. Portnoy’s clapback comes at a time when the USMNT itself is facing allegations of cheating and influencing FIFA. The back-and-forth has been the theme of the day on social media.

It was earlier revealed that the US President called on FIFA to overturn the suspension of Folarin Balogun. The USMNT international was sent off for a tackle on Tarik Murahremovic in the round of 32 clash between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup. The red card suspension is now rescinded, and Balogun is available to face Belgium in the round of 16, much to the dismay of the European nation.

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However, FIFA strictly prohibits any form of government or political intervention in either administration or on-field matters. Under Article 2(2) and 15(c), FIFA can even issue a global ban and prohibit the country from taking part in official competitions if government involvement is observed. But with the intervention taking place at the biggest stage of the game, FIFA’s reaction could very well set up a massive precedent going forward.

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Pranav Venkatesh

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Pranav is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, where he covers the sport with an emphasis on match narratives, player arcs, and the moments that often sit just outside the final scoreline. His work blends timely reporting with context-driven storytelling, giving readers a clearer sense of how individual matches and tournaments fit into the larger rhythm of the tennis calendar. Growing up in a sports-obsessed environment, Pranav’s interest in competitive sport developed early, eventually finding its strongest expression through writing. While his academic background lies in engineering, storytelling has remained central to his professional journey. That analytical foundation reflects in his coverage, where structure, clarity, and detail play as much a role as passion for the sport itself. At EssentiallySports, Pranav focuses on making tennis accessible without diluting its complexity.

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