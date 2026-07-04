Cape Verde Coach’s Gesture Towards Argentina’s Coach Before Knockout Game Earns Huge Respect

Just as Cape Verde was lining up against the defending champions, Argentina, their head coach Bubista was continuing his tradition of handing gifts to opposition coaches. Bubista’s team has gone from an unknown island to one of the most loved underdogs at the World Cup thanks to excellent performances on the field and even more heartwarming stories off the field.

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Before Cape Verde’s first-ever knockout fixture at the World Cup, Pedro Leitao Brito, lovingly called Bubista, walked up to Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s head coach, and presented him with a pennant. The Cape Verde pennant has a map of all 10 main islands, explaining their location on one side and the details of the match on the other side. The coach had a brief word with Scaloni, explaining the pennant before exchanging a heartfelt embrace.

Bubista made it a tradition at this World Cup as he gifted similar pennants to all the coaches he has faced so far. After presenting one to Uruguay’s head coach, Marcelo Bielsa, he shared his heartfelt admiration for the legendary coach.

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“For ​me and for many other coaches, in Africa especially, Bielsa is a master. We’ve studied what he did throughout his career. I ​was really happy to be able to meet him personally,” he said, according to Reuters. He also stated the gift was a little token for all the coaches and teams to remember them by.

A former captain of Cape Verde with 21 international appearances, Bubista took charge of the national team in 2020. He delivered instant results by helping them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021.

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Bubista created history by guiding them to their first World Cup in history as they became the third smallest nation by population to qualify for the showpiece event ever. They are also the smallest by population ever to qualify for the knockout stages.

“We represent our island, but we also represent Africa. It’s a source of immense pride. One of our objectives was to showcase the quality of our football and our country,” Bubista said in a pre-match press conference.

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When they lined up against reigning European champions Spain, not many expected a fight, but Bubista’s Cape Verde leaned on goalkeeper Vozinha’s excellence and earned a 0-0 draw. Proving it was no fluke, Bubista’s team drew 2-2 against Uruguay in the second game.

“Once you’re on the pitch, a lot of things become equal. As big as the opponent might be on the world stage, many national teams become equal,” Bubista revealed in his post-match press conference.

After a tense 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, their players eagerly watched Spain defeat Uruguay and celebrated an iconic knockout qualification.

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Against the defending champions Argentina, Deroy Duarte canceled Lionel Messi’s first-half goal as the game headed into extra-time. Sidny Lopes Cabral equalized for them in extra time to make it 2-2. When penalties looked inevitable, Cuti Romero’s header from Messi’s corner bounced off Diney Borges’s arm for an unfortunate own goal. The players sank to the ground after a 3-2 defeat, as their World Cup dream run ended after giving an almighty scare to Argentina.

But Cape Verde’s performances this edition have given them hope for the future, and their coach Bubista’s passion for his country has redefined what can be achieved with minimal resources.