Cape Verde’s Viral 40-Year-Old Goalkeeper Set for New Journey After FIFA World Cup Glory

Sometimes, all it takes is one tournament to change a career. Just ask Vozinha. At 40 years old, he arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with little to no fanfare most importantly without a club. After the tournament, he walks as one of the viral stars, with his social following list overflowing with fans and now with a new club, to call home.

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“Vozinha to Colo Colo, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Cape Verde goalkeeper,” reported Fabrizio Romano on X. “Documents yet to be signed, likely to happen over the weekend, and then time to travel for medical tests. Vozinha, ready for a new chapter in Chile.”

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For Vozinha, the move feels like the reward for years of perseverance. At an age when many goalkeepers are winding down their careers he ended up giving an audition to all the football clubs in the sport’s biggest stage. Today, those performances have earned him an 18-month deal with Chilean giants Colo Colo.

Club president Aníbal Mosa confirmed the agreement, with the veteran expected to complete medical tests and the official presentation to follow soon. Th is is also a good time for the club as Colo Colo leads the Chilean Primera División by 13 points after winning 13 of 16 games. The club turned to Vozinha after missing out on Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele in the summer.

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We have seen how good a shot-stopper he is and how calm he is under pressure, and that is exactly what Colo Colo needs to wrap up another division title.

And what makes everyone feel good is the fact that Vozinha is now getting the recognition he deserves. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vozinha was the reason that Cape Verde made it to the Round of 32.

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Cape Verde made it to the Round of 32, unbeaten in the group stage, even drawing against Spain. And they went on to face Argentina in the Round of 32 and almost caused an upset. They were the only team not to lose to Spain or Argentina in the World Cup.

Vozinha came up clutch and made 7 saves in a goalless draw against Spain. He followed that performance with 8 more saves against Argentina, denying Lionel Messi 4 times before extra time settled the game for Argentina.

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Across the 4 games that Cape Verde played, he produced 18 saves, kept 2 clean sheets, and had a save percentage of 78.3%. Even though Cape Verde had only 530,000 people, it felt that they had more fans than many big teams. And it was all because of the performances Vozinha and the team put in.

That remarkable journey was also recognized by FIFA, and Vozinha was chosen as the goalkeeper in FIFA’s Team of the Tournament. Now Colo Colo welcomes a goalkeeper whose World Cup performances might just be the start of another chapter.