Chelsea Star’s $400K Ferrari Crash Ends in Miraculous Escape

Robert Sánchez walked away from a crash that left a $400,000 Ferrari in ruins. The Chelsea goalkeeper escaped without a scratch after losing control at Germany’s notorious Nürburgring, where a high-speed collision with a safety barrier could have ended far worse.

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Sánchez was driving a pink-camouflaged Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo during a Circuit Days track day on Monday. The incident happened at the Caracciola-Karussell, a demanding corner on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. According to The Sun, the 28-year-old was travelling at around 70 mph when he lost control and hit the safety barrier.

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A British holidaymaker who was following in an Audi TT described the moments before the collision. “He was going way too fast on the turn, travelling up to 70 mph. He slammed into the corner, and the track immediately got red flagged. It’s a banked corner that goes on more than 180 degrees, and he clearly had put too much gas on and drove straight into the barrier.”



The reported $400,000 Ferrari took the full force of the impact, which crushed its front end and scattered pieces across the circuit. Officials closed the track for roughly an hour while staff cleared debris and repaired the barrier. The witness said the car’s front end was “completely demolished,” but Sánchez climbed out immediately and appeared unharmed.

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Sánchez reportedly joined his friends in collecting the broken parts from the track. They gathered the debris into bags before workers removed the car. It was a remarkable response to a collision that could easily have ended very differently.

The goalkeeper also seemed keen to keep a low profile. He reportedly kept his racing helmet on for some time. Onlookers only identified him after noticing his name on the side of the car. “It was like he wanted to remain incognito, a bit like Stig,” the witness recalled. After the Nürburgring incident, he also visited Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit, although he did so as a spectator.



The Nordschleife, a 12.9-mile circuit in Germany’s Eifel region, is known as the “Green Hell” for its sharp turns, elevation changes, and unforgiving layout. Jackie Stewart popularized the nickname, while the track’s history includes Niki Lauda’s devastating 1976 crash. Sánchez’s escape was a huge relief.

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While the frightening incident ended without physical consequences, Sánchez’s professional journey has been far less straightforward, with the goalkeeper still trying to secure his place at Como after losing his starting spot at Chelsea.

A difficult spell leads Robert Sánchez to Como

After an error-strewn start to the season, including a difficult opening performance against Fulham, Chelsea moved away from Sánchez as their first-choice goalkeeper. The club brought in Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa, and Sánchez moved to Italy on loan.

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He joined Cesc Fàbregas’ Como on a season-long loan in September 2026, with the agreement running through the end of the 2026/27 campaign. However, regular minutes have not come easily. Sánchez has made three Serie A appearances from Como’s first nine league matches, leaving him with work to do if he is to establish himself in the side.

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The goalkeeper’s career began in Spain, where he spent time in the youth systems at Cartagena and Levante before joining Brighton & Hove Albion at 15. Loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale helped him gain senior experience. He returned to Brighton, made his Premier League debut in November 2020 and eventually became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.



Chelsea signed him in August 2023. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he featured in the club’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup triumph, playing six matches and collecting the tournament’s Golden Glove. He has also appeared in the Champions League and earned three senior caps for Spain, having been part of the country’s squads for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

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Fàbregas welcomed Sánchez to Como by highlighting the qualities he could bring to the team. “Robert brings experience at the highest level and qualities that suit the way we want to play. He is a strong goalkeeper with a big presence, but he is also very comfortable with the ball and can help us build from the back. We are very happy to welcome him to Como.”



Sánchez was equally upbeat when he arrived in Italy. “I feel amazing; it’s been a great welcoming. I’m very happy to be here. I will do my best to improve this team. I can’t wait to get started,” he said.



Sánchez will now hope to put the scare behind him and earn a regular place at Como. The Italian side are scheduled to face Cagliari on November 21, giving the Spaniard a chance to turn his attention back to football.