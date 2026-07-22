Chris Martin Reportedly Stepped In After Justin Bieber & Madonna’s Drama at FIFA Half-Time Show

The FIFA World Cup final might not have been in LA, but where there are celebrities, there is always drama. We already know that fans were not happy with the halftime show because it was ruining the soccer experience. But behind the scenes, artists who were performing were not happy with themselves.

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“The World Cup final halftime show was full of backstage drama. Madonna and Justin Bieber allegedly both refused to play second fiddle, with Chris Martin stepping in to settle the dispute,” reported Goals Side, quoting the Daily Mail.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup final delivered what fans expected, and we got to crown a new generation of World Cup winners with Spain. And we had so many controversies after the final whistle, but this is the one drama we never thought of. Reports claim that during the halftime show, Madonna and Justin Bieber got in an intense argument over their creative decisions.

Even though there are no direct comments on this by either of the artists, an unnamed backstage production source revealed what happened. According to the Daily Mail, both artists wanted to give performances that they would remember long after the World Cup was over.

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Both artists had different visions, and they got into a creative dispute.

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Thank God for Chris Martin, who was helping oversee the halftime production. He stepped in and managed to calm the situation down and made sure that things went smoothly. The reports suggest that Madonna believed that soccer’s biggest stage deserved the biggest celebration. She wanted dancers, grand visuals, and moments that people will remember long after the World Cup.

But Justin Bieber reportedly wanted something far more controlled, allowing the music to take center stage at soccer’s biggest stage. He viewed this World Cup as an opportunity to move past the criticism about his Coachella appearance. Neither approach was wrong, but since both artists did not get on the same page, things got heated.

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But when halftime arrived, those arguments never reached the stage. Madonna delivered the spectacle she reportedly wanted, while Bieber stayed faithful to his simple musical approach. Rather than competing, both performances found their own place during a halftime show packed with international stars.

With Madonna, Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, and Coldplay all appearing on the stage, keeping rehearsals moving smoothly was not a small task. But it was done successfully.

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This smooth running helped the FIFA World Cup final to remain the center of attraction while the show became another successful chapter from an unforgettable World Cup final.