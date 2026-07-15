“Claim What’s Ours”: Vice President of Argentina Rallies Forward Lionel Messi and Team Against England at FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England is set to have its latest chapter take place in Atlanta, but less than 24 hours before kickoff, the match now has a political dimension. Argentinian Vice President Victoria Villarruel posted a message linking the match to a long-standing dispute over the Falkland Islands.

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“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” her emotionally charged post read. “This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!”

England and Argentina have shared decades of history on the pitch, and nearly every World Cup meeting between the two has carried added significance. The first came in 1966, when Argentine captain Antonio Rattín’s dismissal nearly led to a walk-off before England eventually won 1-0. Their most famous clash followed in 1986, when Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal helped Argentina to victory. In 1998, tensions resurfaced after David Beckham was sent off following an altercation with Diego Simeone.

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Villarruel’s remarks referenced Las Malvinas, Argentina’s name for the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory that remains the subject of a long-standing sovereignty dispute between the two countries. The issue escalated into the Falklands War in 1982 and continues to carry political and emotional significance in both nations.

With emotions already running high, Atlanta authorities have reportedly deployed additional personnel around Wednesday’s semifinal as part of the security operation for the match.

Despite the political backdrop, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has repeatedly insisted the semifinal should remain separate from history and politics.

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“It’s a football match; I can’t mix things up, out of respect for what happened so many years ago,” Scaloni told reporters.

“It was a very sad time in our history, and there isn’t much we can do about it. Mixing the two would be madness. We criticise that there was war. Of course people remember history and what happened. It is a game of football, we need to keep things separate. What do the players of today have to do with many, many years ago?”

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Argentinian forward Jose Manuel Lopez also acknowledged the emotional backdrop while stressing the squad’s focus would remain on football.

“There is a lot of pain,” Lopez admitted, before adding that the players would approach the semifinal “the way we play every match.”

“It’s a World Cup semi-final, a game that I think all of my teammates have dreamed of playing since we first started kicking a ball,” he concluded. “We don’t need any more motivation than that.”

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England manager Thomas Tuchel also acknowledged the emotional intensity surrounding Argentina, saying he expects a team driven by belief and history rather than politics.

“You can see the cohesion, you can see the sacrifice that they put into it. They believe in their style. And their style is a very emotional style,” Tuchel said. “History… means a lot to them. But we are also emotional, we have the grit, we have the mentality that it takes to go up against it. And we are ready for it.”

As the game inches closer, the focus now shifts from the political rhetoric surrounding the fixture to what unfolds on the pitch, where one of football’s fiercest rivalries will once again decide a place in the World Cup final.