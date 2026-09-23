Columbus Crew Takes Strict Action Against Coach Accused of Misconduct After Controversial MLS Statement

Columbus Crew has taken further action against Federico Higuaín after the former Crew 2 coach became the subject of controversy following an alleged incident involving a female match official. The matter had already led to a two-game suspension from MLS NEXT Pro, but the controversy resurfaced after the Professional Soccer Referees Association publicly questioned the league’s handling of the case.

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On September 22, Columbus Crew announced that Higuaín had been dismissed from his position as Crew 2 head coach. Crew general manager Issa Tall said the club reached the decision after further conversations and an assessment of the previous month.

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“We determined it’s in the best interest of our Club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuaín from his responsibilities,” Tall said. “After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our Club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

The Crew did not specifically mention the alleged incident with the female official in its September 22 announcement. Instead, the club said its Crew 2 technical staff would assume additional responsibilities during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs while it searches for a full-time head coach. The decision came after an incident that took place on August 23, when Columbus Crew 2 faced Huntsville City FC in an MLS NEXT Pro match in Huntsville, Alabama.

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Huntsville won 1-0 after Malachi Molina scored in the 90th minute plus seven minutes of stoppage time, with the game remaining scoreless until deep into stoppage time. However, the events after the final whistle later became the focus of the controversy. According to the Professional Soccer Referees Association, Higuaín was involved in a post-match handshake with a female official when he allegedly squeezed her hand and refused to let go even after she told him three times to stop.

The union also alleged that he told the official, “Don’t forget that this is a man’s game.” Higuaín was shown a red card following the incident. MLS NEXT Pro later investigated the matter and determined that his behavior violated league policies and warranted additional discipline beyond the red card. He was handed a two-game suspension and required to take part in a multi-session restorative-practices process.

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The league said the restorative process was designed around “understanding, accountability, respect, and the restoration of relationships across the League.” But that response did not satisfy the referees’union.

The PSRA argued that a two-game suspension did not go far enough, pointing to U.S. Soccer policy that calls for a minimum three-game suspension for a forceful grab and also citing a three-game minimum for discriminatory conduct. “The League’s response falls drastically short of the right message to the participants, the referees, and the public. It needs to be reevaluated,” the PSRA said.

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The union also stressed its support for women working in soccer, saying, “Women make every level of this game better” and that female officials “should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it.” The PSRA added that female officials deserve “the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”

PSRA president Peter Manikowski also gave additional comments explaining the union’s position: “This was such an act of intimidation that we felt it required something more.” Manikowski also said the dispute was not about whether Higuaín had been punished, but about whether the punishment matched the standards established to protect officials.

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Before Higuaín was fired, the Crew said it had cooperated with the league’s investigation and accepted the punishment. The club told ESPN that it fully accepted the additional discipline issued in accordance with league policies and condemned “any action or notion that contradicts our mission of uniting and uplifting all communities and genders through the global game.”

Higuaín’s dismissal is particularly notable because he was far from a newcomer to the Columbus organization. The 41-year-old Argentine spent eight seasons as a Crew player and made more than 200 appearances for the club, becoming one of its most recognizable figures before moving into coaching.

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He returned to Columbus as the head coach of Crew 2 in January 2025 after previously coaching Inter Miami CF II. His time in charge of the reserve side has now come to an end following the August incident, the resulting suspension, and the renewed scrutiny surrounding his conduct.