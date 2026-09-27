Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Out at Reporter for Questioning His Fitness Before Norway Clash

One question was enough to get under Cristiano Ronaldo’s skin. As Portugal prepares for Norway, a reporter questioned whether the 41-year-old could still last 90 minutes for his country. Ronaldo’s response was immediate and pointed straight back at his Al-Nassr performances.

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Portugal’s World Cup exit against Spain had sparked fresh questions about whether Ronaldo could still lead the national team. He considered walking away after the tournament but ultimately decided to continue, with the 1,000-goal milestone still within sight.

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Ahead of Portugal’s match against Norway, Erling Haaland’s team, a reporter asked him, “Are you really in form to play 90 minutes for Portugal?”

Ronaldo shot back, “Well, what do you think? Did you watch my games for Al-Nassr?” The reporter insisted he had watched them but suggested Ronaldo was not in shape to last the full match. Ronaldo quickly pushed back. “Why not?”

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When the reporter pointed out that not every player plays 90 minutes, Ronaldo replied: “Not all the players play ALL the games full 90 minutes… Then, why can’t I play full 90 minutes in some of the games, not all?”

The reporter returned to the same question. Ronaldo finally snapped back: “You told me you watched my Al-Nassr games… YOU KNOW IT!”

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The exchange captured the same defiance Ronaldo has shown throughout the latest chapter of his Portugal career. His future looked uncertain after Spain ended Portugal’s World Cup campaign in the last 16, but conversations with the Portuguese federation and new coach Jorge Jesus convinced him to stay.

Ronaldo also made his position clear before the Wales clash, saying he would leave if Portugal no longer wanted to rely on him. For now, however, he believes he still has something to offer – with 979 career goals and 146 for Portugal.

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That belief faced an awkward test against Wales. Ronaldo started Portugal’s Nations League opener but endured a frustrating night in front of goal. He failed to add to his tally, missed a chance from close range and later saw his apparent goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review. João Félix’s deflected strike ultimately secured Portugal’s 1-0 victory.

Ronaldo eventually made way after 67 minutes, giving the fitness debate another talking point. And with Norway next, Jorge Jesus refused to guarantee that his captain would start.

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“He is not the same age as João Neves,” Jesus said, alluding to the 22-year-old midfielder’s youth. “This evening’s training session will give us some indications, and after that I will have a discussion with him.”

The remark only added another layer to the conversation surrounding Ronaldo. His age is impossible to ignore, but neither is the role he continues to play for Portugal.

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At 41, every missed chance invites another question. Every substitution becomes evidence for somebody. And every strong performance can quickly become an answer.

Ronaldo knows that better than anyone.

He has already acknowledged that he considered retirement after the World Cup, but he also said he would continue until he felt he could no longer help Portugal.

Now, Norway awaits. Whether Ronaldo starts and how long he stays on the pitch will again attract attention.

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But one thing remains unchanged: question Ronaldo about whether he can still do it, and expect him to have an answer ready.