Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Mock Lionel Messi for Staying Silent on Legend’s Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo did not let years of rivalry stand in the way of showing Lionel Messi respect when the Argentine played his final international match on October 6, 2026. The Portuguese superstar took to Instagram the following day to leave a message for his longtime rival, writing, “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever. You have all my respect for everything you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.” But when Ronaldo announced his own international retirement, many expected Messi to return the gesture. That silence has now sparked a backlash among some Ronaldo supporters.

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On November 5, Ronaldo announced that he would no longer represent Portugal. The 41-year-old shared an emotional video on social media, explaining that it was time to hand over the national team’s iconic No. 7 shirt. “Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart,” he said.

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Following the announcement, several football stars and former teammates rushed to pay tribute to the Portuguese icon. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes called Ronaldo his childhood idol, writing, “Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to share great moments for our team with my childhood idol.” Former Portugal defender Pepe also shared an emotional message, saying, “It was more than football. Thank you for everything, Cris.” Brazilian forward Neymar also joined the tributes, commenting “Legend” under Ronaldo’s post.

However, while several big names had taken the time to acknowledge Ronaldo’s remarkable career, Messi’s response became a separate talking point. More than 40 hours after the announcement, there is still no message from the Argentine. This did not go unnoticed by Ronaldo supporters, with some taking to social media to criticise Messi. One fan wrote, “This is genuinely so pathetic.”

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The reaction is also difficult to separate from the history between the two football icons. Ronaldo and Messi shared one of the greatest rivalries in football, competing against each other for more than 15 years. Their battles became particularly intense between 2009 and 2018, when Ronaldo represented Real Madrid and Messi played for Barcelona. They fought for La Liga titles, Champions League honours and individual awards, collecting 13 Ballon d’Or trophies between them, with Messi winning eight and Ronaldo five.

Despite their fierce rivalry, Ronaldo and Messi have never failed to recognise each other’s achievements. But now, as Ronaldo brings his international career to an end, more and more fans are wondering why Messi has not publicly reacted to the announcement.

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Messi faces backlash from Ronaldo fans over retirement silence

One fan wrote, “I didn’t see your message on Ronaldo’s retirement.” Another reminded the Argentine of Ronaldo’s earlier gesture, commenting, “Cristiano commented to you. You should DO THE SAME.” A third supporter added, “I’m waiting for your comment on Cris’s retirement post 🥺.” Several others have also joined the discussion, hoping to see Messi pay tribute to his longtime rival.

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Their reaction comes against the backdrop of a rivalry that shaped an entire era of football. For years, Ronaldo and Messi were constantly compared, with every goal, trophy and individual award adding another chapter to the debate over who was the better player. Ronaldo admitted as much in a 2012 interview with France Football. “The truth is I’m a little tired of it. It’s a little heavy, but I’m used to it,” he said, referring to the constant talk about Messi.

He also stressed that he respected the Argentine and that they were different players. Messi, too, reportedly expressed frustration with the media’s habit of turning their careers into a competition. Their exchanges were not always friendly. After a Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2011, Ronaldo appeared to take a dig at Barcelona’s advantage after their opponents had been reduced to 10 men. “I wish I had the chance, as Messi did, to play against 10 players, because then everything is much easier,” he reportedly said.

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Over the years, however, both men have made it clear that the rivalry was never a reason to disrespect one another. In September 2023, Ronaldo said their competition was over and urged fans not to hate Messi because they supported him. Messi also spoke warmly about Ronaldo in June 2025, saying he had “a lot of respect and admiration” for the Portuguese star and explaining that their rivalry had always been on the pitch. That history is what makes Messi’s response such a talking point now.

The criticism has continued to grow, with one supporter asking, “I really don’t get why Messi keeps ignoring Cristiano. Can someone please tell me?” Another took a sarcastic dig at the Argentine, writing, “We are waiting for Mr humble to leave a comment for the greatest of all time.”

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However, there may be another explanation for Messi’s lack of response. The Argentine is not particularly active when it comes to commenting on other people’s social media posts. During a September 2023 interview with Argentine comedian Migue Granados, Messi spoke about his social media habits, admitting that he rarely likes or comments on posts. He explained, “I don’t do it so that I don’t end up saying something stupid and it doesn’t appear everywhere.” So, while some fans are waiting for him to acknowledge Ronaldo’s retirement, his limited activity in comment sections may offer some context.