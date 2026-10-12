Cristiano Ronaldo Fuels Fire in 1,000 Goals Debate Amid Pending Ban From National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a milestone few footballers could imagine, but the Portugal captain has a bigger point to make. At 41, he believes his achievements already settle the debate over who deserves to be called football’s greatest.

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In an interview with CNN Portugal journalist Edu Aguirre, Ronaldo addressed the attention surrounding his pursuit of 1,000 career goals. With 980 official goals for club and country, the Al-Nassr forward is within reach of the landmark. Yet he feels the focus on that number overlooks what he continues to accomplish on the pitch.

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“People aren’t appreciating what I’m doing RIGHT NOW. They’re more concerned with how many goals I have left to reach 1,000.” Ronaldo added, “I DON’T LIKE THAT. Things have to happen naturally. Whether I score 920, 925 or 930 goals…”

He then made his position clear: “I’m the GREATEST IN HISTORY. PERIOD. When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves.” He concluded, “I’m not going to say I HAVE to reach 1,000 goals. If I get there, fantastic.”

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Ronaldo’s comments are unlikely to end the argument over his place in football history, particularly when Lionel Messi remains the name most often brought into the conversation. The two icons have spent years setting extraordinary standards, although their records and international achievements offer fans different reasons to back their preferred candidate.



According to the career figures provided, Ronaldo has scored 980 goals and recorded 307 assists in 1,335 appearances. Messi has 934 goals and 465 assists across 1,179 appearances. Ronaldo leads in total goals, while Messi’s assist tally highlights another side of his influence on the game.

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Their international records add another dimension. Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, while Messi has registered 126 goals and 67 assists in 208 appearances for Argentina. Messi has also lifted two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup, while Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.

For Ronaldo, however, the numbers are central to his argument. This isn’t the first time he has publicly backed himself as the most complete player in football. In February 2025, shortly before turning 40, he made a similar declaration in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta, pointing to his ability with both feet, his aerial strength, pace, and free-kick technique.

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His latest remarks have reignited the debate online. Supporters point to his longevity and scoring record, while Messi fans argue that trophies and overall play deserve equal consideration. Neither side is likely to concede easily.

The timing of Ronaldo’s comments is notable because his international future has recently become a talking point for a different reason. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) opened disciplinary proceedings after he left the national team camp amid reported tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus.

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The dispute followed Ronaldo being left on the bench against Norway. The forward later said he felt promises about his role had not been kept. He subsequently apologized to his teammates and supporters and said he was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions.

The FPF has since imposed a provisional suspension while its disciplinary process continues. No final punishment had been announced at the time of reporting, leaving uncertainty over Ronaldo’s availability for Portugal’s next fixtures. Under the federation’s rules, leaving a national-team activity without justification can carry a suspension of one to six months, although the outcome will depend on the case.

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However, a resolution before November is still possible. FPF president Pedro Proença has said the federation, coaching staff, and players want Ronaldo back for the next international break. The final decision remains with the disciplinary authorities.

Ronaldo has made clear that he still wants to represent Portugal. Whether he reaches 1,000 goals soon or returns to the national team next month, his next chapter will attract attention. But his message remains unchanged: he wants people to judge what he is doing now, not simply count down to a milestone.