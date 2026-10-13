Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up About Helping Lionel Messi Off the Pitch

For 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made football history while pushing each other to greater heights. But away from the goals, trophies, and endless GOAT debates, their relationship had a surprisingly human side.

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In a new interview with CNN Portugal, Ronaldo offered a glimpse into that bond, recalling how he sometimes helped Messi understand English during award ceremonies. Their rivalry often divided fans, but the Portuguese superstar described a relationship built on respect rather than resentment.

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“We shared the award stages for 15 YEARS, and we ALWAYS got along very well.” Ronaldo recalled, “I remember translating for him what people were saying in English. It was FUNNY.” He added, “He ALWAYS treated me well. Of course, he defended his club, and I defended mine. He defended his national team, and I defended mine.” Reflecting on their time together, Ronaldo concluded, “It was a HEALTHY RIVALRY. I think we MOTIVATED EACH OTHER.”

For years, every meeting between Ronaldo and Messi became another chapter in football’s greatest individual rivalry. Their performances at Real Madrid and Barcelona turned El Clásico into a global spectacle, while their battles for the Ballon d’Or kept supporters arguing over who deserved the crown. However, at award ceremonies, where both regularly stood among football’s biggest names, he occasionally helped Messi follow conversations in English. It was a small gesture, but one that offered a glimpse of how the two stars interacted beyond the pitch.

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Ronaldo has spoken about their cordial relationship before. In January 2025, he dismissed suggestions that the pair had ever shared a difficult personal relationship, telling El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre, “I’ve never had a bad relationship, quite the opposite.”



He had also addressed the supposed animosity in September 2023, explaining that supporters did not need to dislike one player to admire the other. Ronaldo acknowledged that they had shared the spotlight for around 15 years, changed football’s history, and developed mutual respect along the way.

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Even the Argentine superstar has expressed a similar appreciation for their rivalry. After winning his eighth Ballon d’Or, the Argentine described their competition as something that brought the best out of both players. “On the field, it was very nice… we fed off each other because we’re both very competitive,” Messi said. He also reflected on how difficult it was to remain at the summit for so long, describing their sustained success as a spectacular period for football.



Their paths have since taken them to different leagues, with Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Their careers may be approaching their final chapters, but the respect they have expressed for each other remains part of their shared legacy.

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Mutual respect doesn’t settle Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT debate

Ronaldo’s respect for Messi does not mean he is ready to give up his own claim to football’s greatest-ever player title. Despite acknowledging the healthy competition they shared for 15 years, the Al-Nassr forward remains convinced that his overall ability sets him apart.

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In his interview with CNN Portugal, Ronaldo made it clear that he understands why fans might prefer other legends. However, he draws a distinction between personal taste and judging his ability as a footballer.

“Personal preference is one thing, saying this, this, this… prefer Messi, Pelé, or Maradona. I understand that, and I respect it,” Ronaldo said. “But saying that Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie.”

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His comments echo a stance he has maintained for years. In February 2025, shortly before turning 40, Ronaldo described himself as the most complete player in football history, pointing to his heading ability, free kicks, pace, strength, and skills with both feet. For him, the numbers support that belief.

Ronaldo further added, “People aren’t appreciating what I’m doing RIGHT NOW. They’re more concerned with how many goals I have left to reach 1,000. I DON’T LIKE THAT. Things have to happen naturally. Whether I score 920, 925, or 930 goals…I’m the GREATEST IN HISTORY. PERIOD. When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves.”

Ronaldo currently has 981 official career goals, compared with Messi’s 934, according to the figures provided. Messi, however, has recorded more assists, with 426 against Ronaldo’s 261 (excluding club friendlies), despite making fewer appearances. Their international records also tell different stories: Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for Portugal, while Messi has netted 126 for Argentina and won the World Cup in 2022.

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Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or awards also give his supporters a compelling argument, while Ronaldo has five and won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016. Neither player’s achievements can be reduced to one statistic, which is precisely why their rivalry continues to divide opinion.

Ronaldo may acknowledge Messi’s importance in pushing him to improve, but he has no intention of declaring his longtime rival the greatest. For him, the competition was healthy, the mutual respect was real, and his own case remains firmly intact.