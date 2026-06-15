Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal Team Raise Concerns Over Safety Refusing to Leave Hotel After Unusual Spotting in Florida

Throughout his six World Cup appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced formidable opponents but this one is unprecedented. Portugal’s training camp in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been disrupted by multiple alligator sightings near the practice fields and walkways. As a result, several players have refused to leave their hotel rooms, according to team sources.

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According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, three alligators were spotted near a natural lake next to the squad’s training facility for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The proximity of the pitch to the lake created the conditions for the sightings, and while camp management reacted quickly, some players were already concerned. According to sources, alligators appeared “near the practice fields and walking paths,” and for players who were unfamiliar with Florida’s wildlife, the experience was enough to keep several of them indoors.

The camp officials acted quickly to address the issue. They improved safety measures, posted warning signs for players and staff, and emphasized that alligator sightings near lakes are a common occurrence in Florida’s natural habitat. There was no direct threat to the team’s preparations as long as the Portugal players kept their distance from the water’s edge. For those who are still looking out their hotel windows at the lake, the reassurances may have been received with varying degrees of conviction.

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The irony is that Portugal’s arrival in Palm Beach Gardens was greeted as something approaching a major event. The facility was completely rebranded to serve as the World Cup training base for Portugal. The craze was incredible when Ronaldo took to the practice field for a public session. “He is a sight to behold, unlike any other athlete or celebrity on the planet,” CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson said. It looks like the alligators did not receive the memo about maintaining their distance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance with Portugal

Beyond the wildlife drama, the backdrop to Portugal’s preparations carries real emotional weight. Ronaldo declared to CNN in November 2025 that this would be his final tournament with the national team. He is 41 years old and playing in his record-breaking sixth World Cup, along with Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa. He is the only player in history to have scored in five consecutive World Cup tournaments. A goal here would bring that total to six, a feat that appears nearly impossible to match.

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Portugal’s campaign begins next Wednesday, 17:00 GMT, in Houston against DR Congo. Portugal is one of the favorites to win the tournament, marred by controversies off the field. They arguably have the most in-form midfield among all the nations in the country. Ronaldo was photographed on a Palm Beach shoreline over the weekend, swimming in the ocean between sessions. He was looking like an athlete preparing to win a tournament, rather than one trying to just enjoy the Florida sun.

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A few sightings of Florida wildlife are unlikely to derail the most important month of Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career. The opponents waiting in the knockout rounds will pose a far greater threat than anything lurking near the lake.