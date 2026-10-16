Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Feels “Betrayed” as She Delivers Grim Verdict on His National Team Return

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Portugal years of unforgettable moments, but his latest fallout with Jorge Jesus has left his international future hanging in the balance. Now, his sister Elma Aveiro believes the damage may be hard to repair, calling it a betrayal and casting doubt on his return to the national team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a book launch in Lisbon, Elma spoke extensively to reporters about the situation. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s sister was upset and unhappy at how people had treated her brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know, it’s very complicated. When we are betrayed, going back to normal is very difficult,” Alverio said in a clip shared by SIC Noticias on X.

It shows just how serious the situation feels to her especially given how much her brother has given to the team. After all, the now-41-year-old is Portugal’s all-time record goal-scorer and holds the record for most caps. In fact, Ronaldo has nearly 100 caps more than Joao Moutinho, who has the second-most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alverio also questioned whether Ronaldo would wear Portugal’s jersey again. Her comments came after Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp before the team’s UEFA Nations League game against Denmark.

“It’s more likely a no than a yes. I think both [Cristiano and Jorge Jesus ] are hurt; it was a situation they went through, not me; I’m speaking for my brother. I think it’s a situation that’s stalled; let’s see what happens,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

It shows that the matter remains unresolved despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s statement. Ronaldo’s future with Portugal and his relationship with Jesus remain unclear. However, what hurt her even more was the reaction from the Portuguese public, especially after her brother’s achievements.

“My feeling is one of sadness because the Portuguese people unfortunately forget what has already been done and think that things should be done differently now. I’m speechless; it’s very difficult to see my brother going through this. He’s one of the people who least deserved this,” Elma added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments show the family’s frustration with the situation. However, these comments reflect Elma’s personal views and do not mean that all Portuguese fans feel the same way.

The issue began during Portugal’s September Nations League matches. According to Al Jazeera, Ronaldo did not play in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on September 27. Jesus later confirmed that Ronaldo would not start against Denmark. This raised more questions about the forward’s role in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp soon after Jesus spoke to the media. He later shared a long statement about his decision. Ronaldo claimed that Jesus had not kept his word about how he would explain the player’s absence from the starting lineup.

The 41-year-old explained that he had agreed to eight points that Jesus covered during his press conference. However, he felt that the coach had not followed their agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Portugal head coach defended his right to select players for the team. According to Gulf News, he refused to apologise to Ronaldo. He also said that the former Real Madrid star could return if he wanted to play for his national side again.

The disagreement is about more than Ronaldo losing his place in the starting lineup. It has also raised questions about trust, communication and how Ronaldo feels the coach treated him.

Dolores Aveiro also shares her disappointment

Cristiano Ronaldo has made clear that his fallout with Jesus stems from a broken agreement over how his absence from the starting lineup would be explained. While Jesus has refused to apologise and insists Ronaldo can return, the uncertainty has left his family struggling to understand how the situation has unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, his sister Elma is not the family member to speak about the issue. Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has also expressed sadness over the situation. Like her daughter, she felt hurt and believed the superstar deserves a more respectful exit.

“I feel sad; it’s normal. It was a shock; my son could have left through the front door, and instead he left through the back door, but it’s okay, God will take care of it,” Dolores said in an exclusive interview with TV 7 Dias.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolores reportedly felt that her son was not getting the respect and understanding he deserved. She also suggested that Ronaldo could have left the situation with more dignity instead of feeling pushed out.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese FA has said that Ronaldo can return if he wants to represent Portugal again. This means the Football Association has left the door open, even as Elma doubts that the coach and the superstar can repair their relationship.

For now, Ronaldo’s future with Portugal remains unclear. His sister’s comments have added to the tension around the situation. The big question is whether Ronaldo and the Portugal coaching staff can rebuild their relationship before the next international break.