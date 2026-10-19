Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 30 Days As National Team Announces Punishment After Fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Portugal has rarely been short of headlines, but his latest disagreement with the national team has added another twist to his international career. With the captain making his feelings clear after a dispute over playing time, attention has now shifted to how the Portuguese Football Federation will handle the situation.

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According to ESPN, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has fined Cristiano Ronaldo €255 ($285.90) and handed him a 30-day suspension after he walked out of Portugal’s national team camp during last month’s UEFA Nations League campaign.

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“To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me whether I was ready to play 30 minutes [against Norway],” Cristiano Ronaldo said. “I was completely focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. I had no problem with that.”

The 41-year-old reportedly fell out with head coach Jorge Jesus over a lack of playing time before releasing a statement accusing the coach of “breaking his word.”

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The disagreement followed Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, when Ronaldo warmed up but remained an unused substitute. The forward later left the national team camp ahead of Portugal’s match against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s importance to Portugal, FPF president Pedro Proença expressed his continued support for the captain despite the fallout.

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“Our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of our key pieces,” Proença said.

Describing what happened during the match, Ronaldo said, “Everyone knows what happened next. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was not called upon.”

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He then made his frustration clear, stating, “The coach had broken his word to me.”

After leaving the camp, Ronaldo said he would accept whatever punishment the federation imposed while maintaining his desire to continue representing Portugal. The FPF subsequently handed down its disciplinary decision, imposing the 30-day suspension and €255 fine.

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According to ESPN, Portugal have two Nations League matches scheduled against Denmark and Wales in November, and Ronaldo is set to be eligible for those fixtures. His expected availability gives Portugal an opportunity to move forward from the dispute, although the disagreement over his playing time remains central to the fallout.

Although the FPF has announced its decision, the episode leaves questions about Ronaldo’s immediate future with Portugal. With Denmark and Wales next on the national team’s schedule, attention now turns to when the captain can return to international action.

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When Can Cristiano Ronaldo Return to Portugal?

According to Dogli Wilberforce of Heavy.com, Ronaldo’s return to Portugal’s national team will depend on his selection by head coach Jorge Jesus following the disciplinary action. Despite being eligible for the November fixtures against Denmark and Wales, his place in the squad will depend on the coach’s decision.

The punishment applies to Ronaldo’s international duty and does not prevent him from playing for Al-Nassr at club level. The forward has made more than 200 appearances for Portugal and scored over 140 goals, while helping the national team win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.

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The disagreement with Jesus has also raised questions about Ronaldo’s role in the squad. Jesus took charge of Portugal in 2026, and their dispute over playing time has added another issue for the coach to consider when selecting his team for the upcoming fixtures.

Ronaldo’s next international appearance will depend on the official suspension dates and Jesus’s selection decisions. With Portugal’s November matches approaching, the federation’s ruling sets the terms for his return, while the situation between the captain and his coach remains an important part of the story.