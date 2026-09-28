Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Out on Norway and Fans After Spending Full Time on Bench

One of Portugal’s biggest nights in Oslo ended with an unusually small role for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old watched the entire 2-1 Nations League win over Norway from the bench, and what happened after the final whistle only added another twist. He left the pitch without joining the celebrations.

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Ronaldo reportedly went straight down the tunnel while the rest of Portugal’s squad headed toward the travelling supporters to applaud them. He also did not join the post-match handshakes with the Norwegian players, according to multiple reports.

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The image was striking because Ronaldo had already experienced something almost unheard of in his Portugal career. Jorge Jesus kept him on the bench for all 90 minutes, making it the first time since June 2008 that he had been an unused substitute for Portugal in a competitive fixture. L’Équipe noted that the previous occasion came against Switzerland at Euro 2008.

More recently, on 8 June 2024, he stayed on the bench in a 1-2 friendly defeat to Croatia. That’s the only friendly of his career in which he did not play.

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There was no mystery surrounding the coach’s reasoning, though. Ronaldo had played nearly 70 minutes against Wales just three days earlier, and Jesus initially planned to introduce him for the final half-hour. But Gonçalo Ramos changed those plans by delivering when Portugal needed him most.

João Félix had put Portugal ahead before Erling Haaland equalized. Ramos then pounced on a mistake from Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland to restore Portugal’s advantage. Jesus ultimately decided there was no reason to disrupt an attack that was working. “The match didn’t require it,” the Portugal boss explained afterward.

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That decision had looked possible even before kickoff. Jesus had already spoken about managing Ronaldo’s workload after his captain started against Wales. And with four matches packed into the international window, the manager appears intent on using his veteran forward across the schedule rather than asking him to play every minute.

Still, Ronaldo’s absence carried extra weight because he practically still remains the face of the Portugal national team. He remains the country’s record appearance holder and leading scorer, with 234 caps and 146 goals. Yet even that status could not guarantee him a place on the pitch in Oslo.

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The irony is that Ronaldo had entered the Norway clash already pushing back against questions about whether he could still handle a full match. Asked if he was fit enough to play 90 minutes for Portugal, he pointed reporters toward his performances for Al-Nassr and challenged the premise behind the question.

Now, he had spent the entire game watching from the sidelines.

There was no public outburst afterward, however. Instead, Ronaldo offered a remarkably brief reaction online. Sharing Portugal’s final score, he wrote just one word: “Vamos!” – celebrating the team’s second straight Nations League victory.

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That victory also meant Portugal could leave Oslo with six points from their opening two matches. Félix and Ramos had provided the goals, while Jesus had successfully navigated another selection decision involving his most recognizable player.

For Ronaldo, though, the night will be remembered for something completely different. Sitting unused for 90 minutes was already a rare sight. Walking away from the celebrations afterward made it even more noticeable.

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Whether that moment develops into anything bigger remains unclear. Jesus did not address Ronaldo’s post-match absence when speaking to the media, while his explanation for the benching remained firmly football-related.

For now, Portugal has the result they wanted. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has another chance to respond where he usually does – on the pitch. With Denmark next on October 1, the question is no longer whether he can command attention from the bench. It is whether Jesus will put him back in the action.