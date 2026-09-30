Cristiano Ronaldo Works Out Solution to Benching With Portugal Coach in Private

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly took action after being left on the bench for Portugal’s crucial win over Norway. What was supposed to be a planned second-half appearance never came, leaving the Portugal captain facing fresh questions over his relationship with the team’s new manager. But as per the latest updates, the matter is now resolved.

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Previous reports from Portugal indicated that Ronaldo wanted a face-to-face conversation with Jesus and FPF officials to clear the air over what happened and establish his role going forward. Now, it seems he got what he wanted. The Portugal captain and head coach Jorge Jesus reportedly spoke privately on Tuesday night, with the two reaching an understanding over the controversy that followed Portugal’s win against Norway.

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The last time Ronaldo was an unused substitute for his national team was more than 18 years ago. However, the bigger talking point came after the match. While his teammates went toward the travelling Portuguese supporters to celebrate, Ronaldo reportedly headed straight down the tunnel. He also skipped the usual post-match handshakes with Norway’s players, adding to the sense that the night had not gone according to plan.

The situation became particularly awkward because Jesus had apparently given Ronaldo a different expectation before kickoff. The Portugal coach later admitted that he had agreed with his captain that he would bring him into the game during the second half. That plan, however, changed once Gonçalo Ramos began making an impact.

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Jesus had initially intended to introduce Ronaldo for roughly the final 30 minutes. But after João Félix put Portugal ahead and Erling Haaland equalized, Ramos restored Portugal’s lead and continued to pose a threat. Jesus ultimately decided that replacing him would disrupt an attack that was functioning.

“I did not realise he was upset,” Jesus said afterward, while explaining that the match ultimately did not require Ronaldo’s introduction.

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For Ronaldo, though, the issue reportedly goes beyond simply missing 30 minutes. He had already accepted a reduced role during the international break. Before the Norway match, the veteran forward had publicly insisted that he was willing to play, come off, or remain on the bench if that was what the coach wanted.

That made the eventual decision even more striking. Ronaldo had started Portugal’s previous game against Wales but played around 67 minutes. Jesus had spoken about managing his workload across the international window, and the coach had already indicated that Ronaldo might not start every match.

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Still, being left on the bench for the entire Norway game represented something Portugal had not seen from him in competitive action for almost two decades. And the story did not stop in Oslo.

The tension appeared to carry into Portugal’s next day of preparations in Malmö.

Ronaldo did not take part in the team’s collective training session, instead working individually at the team hotel. The Portuguese Football Federation attributed the decision to the facilities at the stadium not having the equipment required for his personalized training routine.

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Before the session, Ronaldo briefly appeared near the substitutes’ bench and spoke with Jesus before returning to the dressing room and eventually heading back to the hotel.

Jesus, meanwhile, insisted that there was no breakdown in communication.

“I speak with Cristiano Ronaldo every single day, every minute,” he said.

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Yet reports from Portugal say the federation’s president, Pedro Proença, has become involved as the situation receives greater attention. Portuguese reports say Proença travelled to Denmark for talks aimed at easing tensions between the coach and captain.

For now, neither Ronaldo nor the FPF has publicly confirmed that a dispute exists. There was also no public attack from the Portugal captain after the Norway victory. Instead, Ronaldo shared the team’s result on social media with one simple message: “Vamos!”

That response kept the focus on Portugal’s victory, even as questions surrounding his role continued to grow. And perhaps that is what makes the Denmark fixture so intriguing.

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Portugal got exactly what it wanted in Oslo: three points and another win under Jesus. Ramos stepped up, Félix scored, and the team maintained its perfect start to the Nations League campaign.

But Ronaldo’s place in the picture suddenly looks less straightforward. The Portugal captain remains one of the defining figures in the country’s history, yet Jesus has shown that even Ronaldo’s status will not guarantee him minutes in every game. It will be interesting to see if he now gets a start against Denmark on October 1 or not.