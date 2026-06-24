Cristiano Ronaldo’s Behavior After Reporter’s Question on Lionel Messi Sparks Debate on Internet

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. Even with the two footballing greats in the twilight of their careers, few moments draw as many reactions as when the two of them do something, especially when they are speaking about each other. After Lionel Messi became the all-time top goalscorer in the World Cup, Ronaldo’s reaction said it all.

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The Portuguese superstar had a record-breaking night of his own yesterday, yet journalists ignored it, fixating on Messi instead. During his post-match chat in the mixed zone, journalists flooded the 41-year-old with questions about Messi and Argentina. The final nail in the coffin came when a reporter asked him about the Barcelona icon once again.

“I couldn’t care less about others… Mbappé also scored,” Ronaldo said while walking away.

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To put that in perspective, it was the third time a journalist questioned him about Messi in the mixed zone. The first saw a reporter touch on the Argentinian’s brace and Mbappé’s goals, never finishing his question. Instead, the 41-year-old turned his head towards another reporter and signalled them to ask a question.

The second time, it was a brief comment about potentially facing Argentina in the knockout stages, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s response was diplomatic.

“I don’t know how to answer. It’s a question that doesn’t make much sense,” Ronaldo explained. “But, well, it would be top.”

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Then came the third and final question, at the end of his time in the mixed zone, and it seemed that the Al Hilal star had had enough. All this came after questions about his performance following Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. There were concerns about Roberto Martinez’s side after a lifeless 1-1 draw against DR Congo, but Ronaldo and co answered them with a bang.

The 41-year-old produced his best showing at a World Cup since the opening game in Qatar, scoring a brace. It made him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind only Roger Milla. Furthermore, he became the first player to score in six World Cups, a feat no one else has matched. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo nearly had a first-half hat-trick but for the Uzbekistan defenders who cleared it off the line.

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It also meant that, given Ronaldo’s performance, fans reacted to the questions being asked after the game. One even wrote, “Bringing up Messi in every interview, that journalist knows exactly what they’re doing lmao”.

After all, given the status of arguably the two greatest players to ever play football, journalists know exactly how fans will react. It’s a debate that has defined the last two decades of the sport and shows no signs of stopping.

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Fans debate about Messi and Ronaldo’s reaction to the media

“Bro said ‘I couldn’t care less’ and immediately brought up Mbappé. The Messi question still hits different,” a fan commented.

To be fair, Cristiano Ronaldo has probably heard that question over a million times in his career. Since the two played in La Liga at the same time, a period when some fans believe their rivalry was at its all-time best. After all, the two split the Ballon d’Or stage for ten years on the trot until Luka Modric’s heroics at the 2018 World Cup broke the duopoly.

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While there’s no denying that the Croatian deserved the award, before Modric, Kaka was the last man not named Messi or Ronaldo to win it. In fact, when the Brazilian won it in 2007, the two were third and second, respectively. Now, beyond them winning the World Cup, chances of that award going to them are highly unlikely, which does change the debate.

“Messi gets asked about Ronaldo: respectful answer. Ronaldo gets asked about Messi: “I couldn’t care less.” People can decide for themselves which attitude they prefer,” one fan touched upon.

Unfortunately, that has been the case since the start of their rivalry. The Portugal legend didn’t take well to questions about the Argentine. Instead, he often felt unhappy because fans overlooked his own achievements. However, ever since the two moved out of Europe, Ronaldo has spoken kindly about Messi and even said he has “affection” for him.

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That’s why several fans defended his reaction. One hit out at the reporter, writing “[These] reporters are honestly annoying. Why do they keep asking him that?” Another took a different direction, saying, “Why are they trying to box him to a corner with the question? Why didn’t they ask Messi the same question?”

Portugal and Ronaldo had a difficult Matchday 1. Messi and Argentina, however, thrived and then played before the European side on Matchday 2. That situation won’t change, as Argentina will play before Portugal again, and their Matchday 3 performances will open the door to more such questions.