Cristiano Ronaldo’s Consultant Allegedly Demanded Apology From Portugal Coach, Per Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal fallout has taken another dramatic turn. A close friend of Jorge Jesus now claims the coach was threatened with immediate dismissal unless he publicly apologized to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

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Carlos Padrão, a friend of the Portugal boss, made the allegation on SIC Notícias’ Jogo Aberto, claiming that Tiago Craveiro, a strategic consultant for Ronaldo’s company, contacted someone from Jesus’ staff with a very specific demand. According to Padrão, the coach would be “fired” if he did not begin a press conference by apologizing to Ronaldo.

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The claim adds another layer to a dispute that began with a disagreement over Ronaldo’s playing time. Padrão alleged that Ronaldo’s entourage was primarily responsible for pushing the situation into a much bigger controversy. “They tried to write a script for Jorge Jesus to apologize to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Padrão explained.

According to Jesus’ friend, however, the coach refused to follow that script. Instead, he acknowledged that he had made a mistake over the decision involving Ronaldo without offering the public apology that had allegedly been demanded.

“Admitting a mistake is one thing, apologizing is another,” Padrão said.

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The reported pressure allegedly came through someone in Jesus’ circle rather than directly to the coach. Padrão suggested the intermediary could even have been the manager’s lawyer. Craveiro previously held senior roles within UEFA and worked with FIFA and UEFA committees before becoming a strategic consultant for Ronaldo’s company, CR7 SA, in late 2023.

The news of the alleged threat came after Ronaldo himself broke his silence on the dispute, releasing a lengthy statement explaining why he left Portugal’s training camp. The veteran forward claimed Jesus twice went back on agreements between the two. Ronaldo said they had initially discussed him sitting out games against Norway and Denmark to manage his fitness, only for Jesus to tell him on matchday that he would play around 30 minutes.

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Ronaldo warmed up during the second half against Norway but never entered the game. Portugal eventually won 2-1, with Jesus later explaining that the state of the match influenced his decision. That did not end the disagreement.

Ronaldo claimed he and Jesus later met and agreed that the coach would explain the situation at his next press conference. According to the forward, Jesus was supposed to acknowledge that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time and that asking him to warm up without eventually sending him onto the pitch had been a mistake.

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Instead, Ronaldo said Jesus gave a different version publicly. “It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo wrote. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

Jesus subsequently pushed back against the reports surrounding an apology. When questioned about whether he had promised to apologize to Ronaldo, the Portugal coach repeatedly challenged the premise. “Apologize? For what? And to whom?”

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He also insisted that reports of such a private agreement were false.

Despite the growing tension, Jesus has not ruled out Ronaldo returning to Portugal duty. Following the 2-1 win over Norway, the coach said the decision ultimately belonged to Ronaldo and reiterated that he wanted the veteran close to the team.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team,” Jesus said. “Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it.”

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The situation became even more intriguing when Jesus was asked about Ronaldo’s 1,760-word statement. Rather than reignite the argument, the coach kept his response brief. “I read the statement, and now, as I do every day, I’m going to the federation to work and focus on the team and the national side,” Jesus said.

For now, the controversy appears to be staying behind Ronaldo as he returns to club football. Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the 41-year-old had rejoined the squad in good physical and mental condition ahead of Friday’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Diriyah.

“Cristiano has returned to the club in good physical and mental shape. That is the most important thing for us,” Postecoglou said. And when asked about the dispute with Jesus, the Al-Nassr coach made it clear that he had no intention of getting involved. “I don’t like club managers commenting on what happens in the national team, so I won’t talk about it.”

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With Ronaldo back in Saudi Arabia and Jesus focused on Portugal, the football itself may provide the next chapter. But Padrão’s latest allegation has ensured that the fallout surrounding the national team is far from finished.