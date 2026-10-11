Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Comeback Hopes Get Major Boost in Under 24 Hours

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future looked uncertain just hours ago. Now, the door to an international comeback appears wide open, with federation president Pedro Proença publicly backing the superstar’s return despite an ongoing disciplinary case.

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“The Federation, the coach, and all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break. Cristiano is also willing to return. He’s the best of all time,” Proença said.

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Proença’s remarks marked a striking shift in tone from the federation’s earlier disciplinary announcement. Portugal’s Football Federation (FPF) had announced disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo following his departure from the national team camp, with the case receiving urgent status. The latest comments, however, suggest that the federation is keen to resolve the situation rather than allow the dispute to derail the captain’s international career.

To understand the reversal, the context of Ronaldo’s departure is essential. The controversy began after Ronaldo watched Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway from the bench, despite warming up during the second half. The forward later learned that he would not start against Denmark either, prompting him to leave the squad before the next fixture.

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Ronaldo subsequently published a lengthy statement explaining his decision. He claimed that head coach Jorge Jesus had broken his word twice, first over the possibility of playing against Norway and then over an agreement to clarify the situation publicly.

According to Ronaldo, the original plan involved managing his workload by sitting out the international fixtures. He said Jesus later suggested he could play around 30 minutes against Norway, only for the coach to leave him on the bench throughout the match.

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After a private conversation, tensions escalated further when Ronaldo felt Jesus had not honored their agreement. Ronaldo claimed they agreed that Jesus would explain at his next press conference that the captain had never demanded playing time and that asking him to warm up without bringing him onto the pitch had been a mistake.

Ronaldo felt the coach’s public comments did not reflect that conversation. He described the episode as a breach of trust and decided to leave the camp.

However, the Portugal captain also acknowledged that his response carried consequences.

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He apologized to his teammates and supporters for his departure, accepting that his position as captain made his conduct particularly important. “I am not just any player – I am the team captain,” Ronaldo said, adding that his role represented an aggravating circumstance and that he should face punishment without special treatment.

That admission has not ended the disciplinary process. Under the FPF’s regulations, leaving international duty can lead to a ban ranging from one to six months, alongside a possible fine. The disciplinary authorities must still determine the outcome, regardless of the president’s public support.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s morale remains high despite Portugal fallout

Ronaldo’s response on the pitch offered a timely reminder that the controversy has not stopped him from delivering for his club. The 41-year-old marked his return to Saudi Pro League action by scoring in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Diriyah on Friday. His finish in the 23rd minute took his career tally to 980 goals, leaving him just 20 short of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

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Al-Nassr supporters also made their feelings clear. A banner celebrating Ronaldo’s greatness appeared in the stands, while fans chanted his name. The forward responded by opening the scoring before Samu Costa and Kingsley Coman completed the victory.



Club coach Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has avoided getting drawn into the dispute between Ronaldo and Jesus. He did, however, offer a positive update on the forward’s state of mind.

“Ronaldo played for us with full commitment, and his morale is very high,” Postecoglou said, stressing that his focus remained on the club rather than Portugal’s internal affairs.

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For Ronaldo, the immediate priority is to keep scoring and move closer to his historic milestone. Yet the possibility of returning to Portugal remains firmly in view.



Jesus has previously indicated that the door is open if Ronaldo wants to come back, while Proença’s latest remarks have reinforced that message from the federation’s leadership.



Portugal’s next international fixtures arrive in November, when the team is scheduled to face Denmark and Wales. Whether Ronaldo will be available depends in part on the disciplinary decision still to come.

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For now, the message from Portugal is encouraging but not definitive. The federation wants its captain back, and Ronaldo has made clear that he has not retired from international football. After a turbulent fallout, the prospect of reconciliation has returned, but the final decision still rests with the disciplinary authorities and the next steps taken by both sides.