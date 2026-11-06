Cristiano Ronaldo’s Potential Portugal Managerial Future Gets Clear Answer From Journalist Close to Him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement arrived suddenly, ending a 23-year international career supporters expected to continue. The 41-year-old announced his decision earlier this week, finishing with 234 appearances and a record 146 goals. The timing surprised many because Portugal manager Jorge Jesus had reportedly planned to recall him for November’s international break.

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However, a journalist close to the Portuguese superstar thinks he knows what Ronaldo’s next move will be.

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“Well, off the record, I’ve already heard conversations about that possibility with Ronaldo. Ronaldo has always said that he doesn’t see himself as a coach. I think he’ll enjoy his life after football in completely different industries, far removed from the game,” Pedro Sepulveda said on Talksport.

Weeks of tension with Jorge Jesus likely triggered the retirement after Ronaldo left camp, received a 30-day sanction and a €255 fine. After his retirement, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda said Jesus expected to call Ronaldo up, but the superstar believed that a return was no longer possible. Sepulveda reported Ronaldo sees himself more as a club owner than in any on-field role.

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The journalist believes he could move into industries far removed from football once his playing days finish. For now, international retirement is not retirement from playing, and he remains under contract with Al-Nassr until 2027. Ronaldo has repeatedly suggested that coaching would not suit his personality, preferring the freedom to make decisions and build something himself.

Club ownership appeals because it gives him greater control over a team’s direction, long-term vision and business decisions, allowing him to shape a legacy beyond his playing career. In a 2025 interview with Portuguese television channel Canal 11, Ronaldo explained why ownership appealed more.

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“If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?” he asked.

The 41-year-old went further, saying he hoped to own several clubs rather than limit himself to one investment. At the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Cristiano Ronaldo again dismissed management, saying he might become a club owner instead.

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His interest is not limited to owning a badge, watching matches or lending his name to a project. Instead, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has spoken about changing how clubs operate, using Manchester United to explain his thinking at the Globe Soccer Awards. He argued that replacing managers cannot solve problems when the organisation around them remains unchanged.

Ronaldo used an aquarium metaphor: a sick fish returns to the same water and becomes sick again—meaning structural change, not just manager swaps, is needed. It could rule out any speculation that the forward could one day manage Manchester United. That’s even though Mick Clegg, who spent 11 years coaching the club, believes that Ronaldo would make a good manager.

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“I think he’d want to have a go as a manager… I think he’d be special as a manager, because he’s open-minded, he listens to people,” said Clegg speaking to Manchester Evening News.

However, it’s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo has already taken steps to build his life outside football. His CR7 ventures include clothing, fragrances, hotels through Pestana, fitness, wellness and hair-transplant businesses. In February 2026, he also acquired a 25% stake in UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investments.

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Ronaldo called it a long-held ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch, and said he wanted to support its growth. The Almería stake signals Ronaldo’s shift toward ownership, a first step in his post-playing career.

The legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo that won’t go away ever

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal on November 5, ending a 23-year international career. He leaves with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both records in men’s international football. João Moutinho’s 146 caps rank second, while Pedro Pauleta’s 47 goals trail Ronaldo’s scoring record. He began as an 18-year-old debutant and ended as Portugal’s most decorated international. Without a farewell match, his final appearance had passed before retirement was officially announced.

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That journey began on August 20, 2003, when Luiz Felipe Scolari introduced him against Kazakhstan. Ronaldo entered at half-time in Chaves, where Simão Sabrosa’s goal secured Portugal a 1-0 victory. At Euro 2004, Ronaldo scored against Greece in Portugal’s opening 2-1 defeat, before Greece won 1-0 in the final. The teenager helped Portugal reach the final, but watched Greece celebrate the trophy instead.

Ronaldo kept returning, eventually appearing at 6 World Cups and 6 European Championships. He also scored at all 6 World Cups, becoming the first to score across six editions. His 11 World Cup goals included his 2018 hat-trick against Spain in their 3-3 draw. At Euro 2016, Portugal won its first European title, beating France 1-0 after extra time. Ronaldo left injured, but urged teammates onward from the touchline before Éder scored the winner.

Portugal added Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, giving Ronaldo 3 major international trophies. He also finished as the European Championship’s leading scorer, with 14 goals across 6 tournaments.

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His first Portugal hat-trick came against Northern Ireland on September 6, 2013, another landmark moment. In 2026, he scored 3 times before Spain eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the last 16. He made his final appearance on September 24, 2026, when Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in Lisbon. He played 67 minutes, then remained unused against Norway in Portugal’s following Nations League match.

After coach Jorge Jesus said he would not start him in the next game, Ronaldo left camp. He later apologised, but received a 30-day suspension and a fine for leaving without permission. The federation plans a tribute, but no farewell match; Wales may remain his final game.