Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement Timeline Potentially Revealed After FIFA World Cup Exit

After almost 2 decades wearing the Portuguese kit, Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career seems to be coming close to an end. His ultimate dream was to win the 2026 World Cup as a perfect end to his journey. Sadly, that couldn’t be the case after they got knocked out in the round of 16. Now it seems he is approaching his last dance in the Portuguese kit.

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Sports journalist, Mohammed Awaad claimed on X on July 17 that a Portuguese business agent mentioned to him that Ronaldo is expected to retire from international football after one final appearance for Portugal.

“He’ll play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League. The match will be at the home of Lisbon club José Alvalade,” Awaad wrote, quoting the agent’s claim.

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“His justification is that it’s a match at the stadium where he started, and where Ronaldo will show up to bid farewell to the Portuguese national team. Then the international story ends,” Awaad added.

Awaad has been closely tracking Ronaldo’s career arc from his time in Europe to his transition to Al-Nassr. This news coming from does hold a lot of credibility. Ronaldo has not officially stated anything, but the news perfectly aligns with the upcoming Portugal schedule.

The Football Association of Wales officially confirmed the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon as the venue for Portugal’s opening match against Wales in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League on September 24, 2026.

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The rumors are now becoming a reality for all the Ronaldo fans. The retirement talk holds weight because Ronaldo publicly confirmed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that this World Cup would be his last one. While the newly appointed manager of the Portugués team, Jorge Jesus, will support whatever decision Ronaldo takes. He remains a central pillar of his plans for the upcoming Nations League campaign. Whether he follows through depends on his motivation and fitness.

With 233 appearances and a world-record 146 international goals over two decades, Ronaldo’s absence would reshape Portugal’s identity. His legacy defines Portugal’s transformation into a global football powerhouse, despite the criticism that followed him after the 2026 World Cup.

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His first appearance was at the age of 18, back in 2003. He scored his first international goal in the opening match of Euro 2004 against Greece. Ronaldo became the only player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026). He led Portugal to their first-ever major international trophy at Euro 2016. Ronaldo’s retirement would mark the end of an era.