Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Drops ‘Last Dance’ Bombshell on Portugal Legend’s Retirement Plans

The 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his sixth World Cup, and he’s doing it as the most-capped international footballer in men’s football history. That is a record no teammate, rival, or era has come close to touching. Fans had already priced in an international farewell after this tournament. Ronaldo’s sister just turned that assumption into a near reality.

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“Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE,” Fabrizio Romano quoted Katia as she talked with SportTV, later clarifying she meant his Portugal career specifically, not retirement from football altogether.

Still, there was an interesting statement made by the soccer star himself in November 2025, appearing via videoconference at a Saudi-hosted global summit. Asked if this would be his last World Cup, he didn’t give a vague answer: “Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old. I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years”. He put a rough timeline on retiring from the sport altogether, too: “one or two years.”

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It seems even his family has tried to nudge him into leaving. He said in October 2025 that those closest to him ask why he’s still chasing more when he’s “done everything”.

However, not everybody around him believes that he needs to hang his boots right now. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has said that Ronaldo’s fitness data shows a player who “could go on and on and on,” and that the decision to stop will be his own to make based on whether he can still help the team.

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There are still some significant things that need to be achieved. Ronaldo has never won a World Cup, the one trophy missing from a cabinet that includes Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles. His closest brush with it came in 2006, when Portugal lost to France in the semifinal; the last two World Cups ended in the quarterfinals to France and Morocco, respectively. He’s also chasing 1,000 career goals, a pursuit tied to his Al Nassr contract through 2027, which Aveiro was careful to note survives even if his Portugal career doesn’t.

“I don’t think he’ll retire today, but it will be soon. I truly believe this is the farewell… it will be difficult to find someone like him again,” Katia added.

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That said, Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Ronaldo converting a 68th-minute penalty for his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal. That win, and his underwhelming group stage (two goals, both against Uzbekistan, and blanks against DR Congo and Colombia), is part of why some have already argued he should step aside for Portugal’s next generation.

Now, Portugal’s reward for beating Croatia is an all-Iberian Round of 16 date with Spain and Lamine Yamal on Sunday. That means Ronaldo needs Portugal to win a handful of matches to reach the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19. Maybe whether this is truly his last dance will be settled by how far Portugal can carry him.