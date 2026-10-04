Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife Gets Ugly With Attack on Portugal Coach Amid Controversial Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal drama has now spilled beyond the pitch. After the 41-year-old abruptly left the national team camp, his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, appeared to take aim at new coach Jorge Jesus – only for one of her posts to create another controversy of its own.

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Rodríguez shared an Instagram story criticizing Jesus, writing, “I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus).” In that IG story, she also highlighted a graphic carrying a quote attributed to Sir Alex Ferguson. It questioned why Ronaldo had been called up if the coach never intended to use him.

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However, there was just one problem: the Ferguson quote was unverified. Rodríguez deleted the story minutes later, but screenshots had already begun circulating online. The episode added another layer to a situation that was already raising questions about Ronaldo’s future with Portugal.

The tension began after Ronaldo stayed on the bench throughout Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway despite warming up during the match. Jesus then reportedly told Ronaldo he would not start against Denmark, after which the veteran forward left the camp before the Nations League fixture.

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Ronaldo has not publicly explained what happened behind closed doors, but he has promised his side of the story will eventually emerge. “In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team,” Ronaldo said.

The incident has also drawn a strong response from Ronaldo’s family. His older sister, Elma Aveiro, had already criticized the treatment of her brother, arguing that the Portugal icon deserved greater respect and accusing parts of the Portuguese football establishment of failing him.

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Now, Rodríguez’s intervention has pushed the family’s support into the spotlight once again.

For Portugal, however, the priority has been keeping the dispute from becoming a dressing-room crisis. That responsibility has largely fallen on captain Bruno Fernandes, who spoke directly with Ronaldo after his departure.

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Portugal’s new captain Bruno Fernandes opens up on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernandes did not try to pick a winner in the disagreement. Instead, the Manchester United midfielder chose to remind everyone what Ronaldo has meant to Portugal.

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“Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country,” Fernandes said during a Portugal news conference.

The captain stressed that Ronaldo’s legacy should not become a reason for the squad or supporters to split into opposing camps. In his view, whatever happened between the striker and Jesus should remain separate from the team’s responsibility on the field.

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“There are no divisions in the national team,” Fernandes added. “It is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside.”

That message also reflects the delicate position Jesus is now in. The coach knows Ronaldo better than most after previously managing him at Al-Nassr, where they won the Saudi Pro League title last season. Yet their reunion with Portugal has quickly become complicated.

Jesus has publicly acknowledged Ronaldo’s importance while refusing to allow the controversy to dominate preparations. “Ronaldo is a symbol of the national team and of Portugal,” Jesus said. “After the game, there is plenty of time to talk about that.”

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Portugal’s results have remained strong despite the noise. Ronaldo played 67 minutes in the 1-0 win over Wales before becoming an unused substitute against Norway. Portugal then secured a 4-2 victory over Denmark without him, leaving the team firmly in contention at the top of its Nations League group.

Ronaldo’s numbers with the national team underline why his absence carries such weight. He has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, both world records, while helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

But his international future now sits under a cloud.

At 41, every decision surrounding Ronaldo carries extra significance. Portugal still sees him as its greatest footballing symbol, while Jesus must decide how much longer the team can revolve around a veteran who may no longer occupy the same guaranteed role.

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For now, Fernandes is asking everyone to resist choosing sides. Jesus wants the focus back on football. Ronaldo says his explanation will come later. And Rodríguez’s deleted post has ensured the controversy is anything but quiet.