“Dad Would’ve Wanted”: Heartbroken Ex-Pro Carries On With World Cup Coverage Despite Father’s Tragic Loss

Just moments before going on air for the World Cup semifinal clash as a pundit, Micah Richards heard the most devastating news one could hear. Richards chose to go on air despite the tragic passing of his father and said he attempted to pay tribute to his father and honor his memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Richards appears on the pre- and post-match analysis show for the BBC alongside former England internationals Joe Hart and Wayne Rooney. He covered England’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina late in the game. But after the game, Richards revealed even more tragic news on Instagram.

“Not long before going on air today, I received the awful news that my father, Lincoln, had passed away. His death was unexpected, and he left us all too soon. He was my greatest fan. He barely missed a game in my entire life,” Richards wrote emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richards, who began his career with Leeds United as a youngster, always credited his father for influencing his career and keeping him grounded.

“He would take me wherever I needed to go when I was a kid, and he was the proudest parent possible during my professional career. It was so rare for him to not be by my side,” he recounted his father’s contributions.

“I know how much watching England World Cup games means to everyone at home, and how the experience bonds families together across the generations, like nothing else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know, particularly as a proud old-school Yorkshireman, dad would’ve wanted the show to go on this evening. And so it did,” Richards revealed what gave him the strength to go on-air during their adversity.

Richards closed the note by calling his father his “hero” after remembering his siblings. “Thinking of my siblings and all my wider family today as we remember my father Lincoln, my hero and inspiration,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Richards is survived by his wife Heather Richards and four children. Micah Richards has previously mentioned that his two brothers were soccer players at non-league clubs in England. Micah Richards had the most successful career, going on to win the Premier League and represent England 13 times.

Following England’s defeat in the World Cup semifinals, they now face France in the third-place match on Saturday, July 18. With the World Cup final set to take place on Sunday, July 19, Micah Richards might be granted a leave of compassion as prayers and tributes flow in from all parts of England and overseas.