“Didn’t Deserve That”: Christian Pulisic and USMNT Coach Call Out Unfair Officials at Bosnia and Herzegovina Game

The USMNT’s Round of 32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina came with arguably the most serious casualty. Folarin Balogun, who put the hosts in front right at the end of the first half, received a red card in the 64th minute for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic. He will not be available for their Round of 16 meeting with Belgium. USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino and captain Christian Pulisic are not happy at all.

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“I feel like our game plan went really well. Everything went to plan. Then, of course, the red card changes. Some things we played so well. We probably didn’t deserve that,” Pulisic told the media after the game.

The drama unfolded during a 50/50 challenge when Balogun caught Muharemovic on the ankle as the two came down to the turf. Referee Raphael Claus whistled for a foul and went for a VAR review. The foul actually looked much worse in slow motion. It showed Balogun’s spikes landed on the back of Muharemovic’s ankle.

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However, both players were in the air during the contact, and in what seemed like an unintentional foul, but a red card was still shown. The AS Monaco striker walked into the tunnel, leaving the team with 10 men.

“Maybe it was a little bit tough of a scene to watch, but it never was intentional or anything. For me, that action there, it’s never a red card,” Pochettino said.

Earlier, Lionel Messi avoided a red card during Argentina’s World Cup opening match against Algeria for a studs-up challenge on defender Aïssa Mandi . Referee Szymon Marciniak only awarded a foul without issuing a card, and VAR did not intervene. The USMNT players are left wondering why Balogun was then ejected for the same foul play. “For me, both were not a red card,” Pochettino said. Still, the USMNT showed composure to send another ball to Bosnia’s goal and eventually take the game home despite playing with 10 men.

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Pochettino credited the players for staying focused. “I’m so proud, so proud of the players. They are the heroes. They deserve all the praise,” the coach added.

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Now, the round of 32 is over, and all focus is on the round of 16 against Belgium. Missing Balogun could cost huge, as the striker has already scored 3 goals in his debut World Cup. Should the USMNT appeal against the one-game suspension?

According to FIFA, “ If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second yellow card), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.”

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson still confirmed that they would appeal if the ban is more than one game. This means the USMNT is not getting Balogun in its next game. Expect one of Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Brendon Aaronson, or even Tim Weah to join Pulisic at the front in their next game.